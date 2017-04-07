Spectacular Homes: The World's Tallest House Is Amazing & For Sale

The world's tallest house is for sale at $1.5 million.

“World's Tallest House”

According to the listing agent, Falcon Crest is the world’s tallest single-family home. Constructed at the slope of Prescott, Arizona’s Thumb Butte, the house that Phoenix architect Sukumar Pal built for his own family soars to 124 feet and views stretching over 120 miles to mountain ranges in every direction. With its Star Wars and Batman similarities, it is also one of the most futuristic homes in the world. Pal built Falcon Crest in 1994 to be energy efficient while still maximizing views with glass walls and ceilings.

Encompassing 10 floors at different levels and angles above a small 24’ by 24’ footprint, most of the living space is found in the home’s four wings that flare out near the upper level creating a residence of 6,200 square feet with three bedrooms, four full baths, 2,000-square-foot solarium, open kitchen and great room. A hydraulic glass elevator rises six floors from the garage taking advantage of the view and with the wings surrounded by the all-glass roofs and walls.

Having won multiple awards for his specialization in designing energy-efficient homes, the Pal residence has won four residential architecture world records including top honors for its unconventional heating and cooling systems that utilize passive solar for winter heat and micro-climate and convective cooling in the summer.

The listing agent is Frank Aazami with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty in Scottsdale, Arizona. Priced at $1.5 million.

