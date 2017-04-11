New Philips CPAP Machine Promises Best of Both Worlds

Philips DreamStation Go travel CPAP From a medical standpoint, the most critical element of sleep apnea therapy is ensuring that patients use their machines consistently. We believe the DreamStation Go will prevent people from leaving behind the CPAP machine on trips.

Philips, a leader in innovative and state of the art sleep therapy equipment, is gearing up for the release of its much-anticipated DreamStation Go on April 11. This new product used for sleep apnea therapy will provide users with two benefits they don’t regularly find with CPAP machines: a compact, travel-ready design coupled with exceptional quality and performance.

Weighing just 1.86 pounds, the DreamStation Go is an ideal device for travel as its compact size is convenient for carrying and packing. An optional add on rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives users up to two nights of uninterrupted therapy depending upon pressure.

Two models are available: the Pro, a fixed-pressure unit, and an Auto CPAP that is auto-titrating. Both models are designed to deliver pressure levels between 4 and 20 cm, which provide suitable pressure ratings for the majority of sleep apnea patients.

“The new DreamStation Go, an extension of the DreamStation platform, is perfectly suited for every-day therapy as well as for active, traveling lifestyles,” says Chris Vasta, President of The CPAP Shop, which will begin selling the units April 10. “A handy, compact size is a very important benefit, because bulkier machines often get left behind on trips, which means people aren’t getting the necessary therapy they need during business or holiday trips. It also eliminates the power block and plugs directly into a wall outlet further increasing its convenience. The DreamStation Go provides the same therapy of a standard CPAP in a high quality, compact, thoughtful design."

Vasta notes that convenience, quality and capabilities are combinations not always synonymous with current travel machines.

Sleep apnea, often referred to as obstructive sleep apnea, is a sleep disorder in which a person’s throat muscles relax and close during sleep to block the airway, resulting in decreased oxygen to the brain. Episodes of breathing cessation can happen just a few times or as many as 100 times during a sleep period.

A CPAP machine provides continuous air pressure through a mask connected by tubing to the machine. This steady airflow keeps breathing passages open and allows for therapeutic and restful sleep.

“From a medical standpoint, the most critical element of sleep apnea therapy is ensuring that patients use their machines consistently,” Vasta says. “We believe the DreamStation Go will bridge the gap between leaving behind your CPAP machine on trips and enjoying a full, restful sleep. It’s a state of the art, ultra-quiet machine that’s easy to operate and has smaller tubing than other Philips machines, designed for today’s busy lifestyle and with the added benefit of mobility during sleep. It’s going to be a big hit among the road warriors and also the casual travelers”

Features overview



FAA approved automatic battery backup

Intuitive color swipe screen

Connects to DreamMapper sleep monitoring app

Runs on a pollen or hepa filter

Can work on electricity with the battery in place

Integrated USB port

Patented Flex Technology

Optional clamshell and washable travel bag for convenient airport screening

Retail price: $849

