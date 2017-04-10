3 Roads Communications Wins 9 TELLY Awards

3 Roads Communications has been awarded nine Telly Awards for television programming and videos they have produced during 2016.

The 38th Annual Telly Award has announced this years recipients, with nine Telly's being announced for 3 Roads Communications. The Telly Awards honor outstanding international video and film productions. For over a quarter century, the Telly statuette has been a symbol of creative excellence.

"We are thrilled that we won a prestigious Telly Award for every project in almost every category we entered this year," said Russ Hodge, President of 3 Roads. "We have terrific clients and wonderful projects that we can throw ourselves into, and it's always gratifying when your peers recognize your creative efforts on such a tremendous scale."

Awards Include the Following:

2017 Silver Award: For the Love of Their Brother

TV Shows/Segments

Writing

TV Shows/Segments

Use of Music

2017 Bronze Award: For the Love of Their Brother

TV Shows/Segments

Directing

2017 Bronze Award: For the Love of Their Brother

TV Shows/Segments

Documentary: Individual

2017 Bronze Award: Ric Edelman's The Truth About Retirement

TV Shows/Segments

Fund Raising

2017 Bronze Award: Moving Images

Non-Broadcast Productions

Movie Trailers

2017 Bronze Award: Library of Congress Veterans History Project

Commercial

Regional Commercials

Public Service/PSA

2017 Bronze Award: VA Maryland New Patient Orientation

Non-Broadcast Productions

Low Budget

2017 Bronze Award: SMPTE Centennial Gala - Douglas Trumbull Tribute

Non-Broadcast Productions

Biography

