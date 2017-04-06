Louisville Branch Manager Nancy Oyler "With her experience and strong relationships, [Nancy] is the perfect person to help bring Service First to all those who are looking for a lender who delivers excellent service to customers and referral partners"

Service First Home Loans, an emerging national mortgage lender, announces the opening of the company’s first branch in Kentucky. The Louisville Branch will be managed by industry veteran, Nancy Oyler, located in a temporary location at 9850 Von Allmen Court, Suite 201, Louisville, KY 40241. The branch will service the greater Louisville Market.

Oyler’s focus will be to represent the company’s 20 year history of excellent customer service and innovative processes while expanding the company footprint to Louisville and the surrounding areas.

“I’m excited about Nancy joining Service First. Nancy is a tenured professional in our business and has a strong reputation in the Louisville market. With her experience and strong relationships, she is the perfect person to help bring Service First to all those who are looking for a lender who delivers excellent service to customers and referral partners,” said Joe Treinen, National Sales Director. “We’re glad to have Nancy on the team and look forward to delivering a superior lending experience to the Louisville, Kentucky and Southern Indiana markets.”

Prior to joining Service First Home Loans, Oyler served as a market manager at a top 10 bank. Throughout her 35 year career in mortgage lending she was recognized with numerous awards for her sales efforts and sales management.

“I invested a great deal of time and effort into finding a company that embodied the values on which I have built my career; integrity, service and customer satisfaction. Over the past two decades, Service First Home Loans has consistently delivered superior service with a focus on the customer and their loyal realtors,” said Nancy Oyler. “I am looking forward to sharing the Service First Home Loans experience in the Louisville, Kentucky and Southern Indiana markets.”

####

About Service First Mortgage:

Service First Mortgage was established in 1997 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Our mission is to deliver a better home financing experience by being an innovative, principle-based company of highly trained professionals. After becoming a top lender in our home state of Texas, and with branches in Arizona, Florida and Kentucky, we have begun an aggressive expansion with plans to build upon our established reputation and high service levels.

Together, we continue to support the real estate community through our well trained, top performing loan officers. Interested in joining an expanding company with an excellent reputation and great culture? Visit http://www.servicefirstmtg.com to learn more about Service First Mortgage.