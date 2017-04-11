Volunteers from People's Trust join together with Rebuild Broward to make a difference Veterans should be able to come home to a safe and comfortable house, and with the help of our dedicated volunteers and our partners with Rebuilding Together Broward, we were able to make life a little better for some deserving members of our community.

On Saturday, April 8, People’s Trust Insurance Company and its affiliate, Rapid Response Team, joined forces with the Rebuilding Together Broward organization to help make critical home improvements to two homes in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Rebuilding Together is the nation's largest volunteer organization preserving and revitalizing low income houses, with a focus on disabled, elderly veterans. Rebuilding Together Broward specifically works to help homeowners in Broward County.

This marks the third consecutive year that People’s Trust Insurance and the Rapid Response Team have joined forces with Rebuilding Together Broward. Over 50 volunteers started at 8am and spent several hours working on improvements like painting, gardening, and general repairs at the homes of elderly veterans living in the community.

“People’s Trust commitment to home and family extends far beyond insurance,” said George Schaeffer, CEO of People’s Trust Insurance. “Veterans should be able to come home to a safe and comfortable house, and with the help of our dedicated volunteers and our partners with Rebuilding Together Broward, we were able to make life a little better for some deserving members of our community.”

“It’s a pleasure to use our talents and enthusiasm to help members in the community who need us most,” said Tom Gallagher, COO of People’s Trust Insurance. “This event is a great way for us to put our time and energy to good use and physically lend a helping hand in Broward County.”

For more information on People’s Trust Insurance and the Rapid Response Team, please visit http://www.pti.insure.

About People’s Trust Insurance

Founded in 2008, People's Trust Insurance has emerged as one of Florida's top 10 home insurance companies, providing homeowners with affordable rates and benefits not available anywhere else. Honored with the Enterprise Florida Governor's Innovators in Business Award, People's Trust provides a "Better Way" for over 135,000 Floridians to insure their homes. With more than 600 employees in its family of companies and an affiliation with Florida's largest residential insurance restoration general contractor, People's Trust is Florida's best-prepared home insurance company and a full partner in policyholders' recovery after loss.