Greenberg Traurig, LLP, an international multi-practice law firm, has 17 attorneys from its Phoenix office named to the 2017 Super Lawyers list, an independent rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. In addition, the publication named five Greenberg Traurig attorneys as Southwest Rising Stars.

The 17 attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list include: Brian H. Blaney, Rebecca Lynne Burnham, David D. Cleary, John E. Cummerford, Gerald L. Fellows, Karl A. Freeburg, Nicole M. Goodwin, Robert S. Kant, Bruce E. Macdonough, Kevin J. Morris, Clifford E. Neimeth, Pamela Overton Risoleo, Gil Rudolph, Brian J. Schulman, Jeffrey H. Verbin, E. Jeffrey Walsh, and Quinn P. Williams. Additionally, Cleary and Williams were named to the “Top 50 Lawyers” list, while Burnham and Overton Risoleo were named to the “Top 25 Arizona Women” list.

The five Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the Southwest Rising Stars list are: Michael L. Aguirre, Katherine A. Beck, Nedda R. Gales, Dana L. Hooper, and Jeremy D. Zangara.

“We are always proud of the achievements of our attorneys, and this independent recognition of both our more seasoned lawyers and our ‘Rising Stars’ is particularly gratifying,” said Goodwin, managing shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Phoenix office.

Super Lawyers is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The mission of Super Lawyers is to bring visibility to those attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.

According to the publication, the selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Super Lawyers Magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in the state or region and the ABA-accredited law school libraries. Super Lawyers is also published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. In the United States, Super Lawyers Magazine is published in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reaching more than 13 million readers.

