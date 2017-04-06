Michael Pennacchia Named Executive Chef at Camille’s

Michael Pennacchia

Camille’s Restaurant, a culinary landmark on Providence’s historic Federal Hill since 1914, named Cranston native, Michael Pennacchia, as Executive Chef. Chef Michael joined Camille’s during the holiday season as sous-chef and stepped into his new role in mid-January. He is renowned for creating masterful versions of classical Italian dishes that match well with Camille’s fine wine and upscale ambiance.

“Michael has assumed leadership of our historic restaurant's culinary team,” said Camille's General Manager George Kilborn. “The impact of his talent and creativity has been immediate and tangible, eliciting high praise from our guests and our staff.”

Prior to joining Camille’s, Chef Michael was Chef de Cuisine at Alpine Country Club, where he trained under Master Chef Nino D’Urso. Classically trained at the Rhode Island School of Design in their Super Chef Series under Chef Gary Comella, he spent more than twenty years in the Rhode Island restaurant scene. He credits Chef John Keogh of Culinary Affair in Cranston for introducing him to a career in fine dining by asking him to assume the role of sous chef at nineteen years old.

With what is described as “comfort style upscale Italian cuisine,” Chef Michael brings his Sicilian and Neapolitan heritage into his design of the menu. Transitioning from heartier Tuscan dishes in the Winter and Spring, he turns to dishes from the Amalfi Coast in the Summer and towards Naples in the Fall.

A resident of Cranston, he has two children with wife, Jennifer. The two shared their first date at Camille’s.

“It’s a dream job for someone who grew up cooking Italian with my parents to take the helm of such a classic Italian restaurant,” said Chef Michael. “ To me, I feel like I’ve been handed the keys to a Ferrari, with everything that’s great about it, and my job is to keep driving it forward.”