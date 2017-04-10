EZ4Ucare Brings Convenient Access and Affordability to Healthcare

We've created a healthcare delivery system that provides convenient access to quality healthcare anytime and anywhere, while at the same time lowering cost. - Kelly Cox, MD, FACEP

After several years in development, EZ4Ucare has launched its healthcare provider services with initial coverage in the states of Illinois and Missouri. EZ4Ucare is a part of the rapidly expanding $30 billion telehealth industry that is addressing two of the fundamental weaknesses in the current healthcare system: 1.) convenient access and 2.) affordability.

With the rising cost of health insurance, co-pays, deductibles and healthcare delivery, EZ4Ucare provides a smart solution that, with minimal cost, subscribers can access quality healthcare that addresses over 70% of the most common health conditions for which individuals seek professional medical advice and care. In the face of challenges to the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, many Americans may well likely be facing challenges to be able to access a healthcare provider for common, non-life threatening health conditions. Subscribers to EZ4Ucare can access the system that after placing a phone call, or going online to the ez4ucare.com website, consumers are able to conduct a virtual visit with a licensed medical professional in less than 15 minutes.

Speaking to the value delivered by EZ4Ucare is founder Kelly Cox, MD, FACEP, a board-certified emergency room physician. “Back nearly a decade ago, I began wrestling with the issue of coming up with a better alternative to the current healthcare delivery system. At the time, we were and are continuing to see significant advancements in technology and medicine that physicians and healthcare professionals were not fully tapping for the benefit of our patients. So, I set out to create a solution that promises to improve the delivery of healthcare that is truly patient focused both in terms of convenient access, while at the same time lowering the cost of healthcare delivery. I’m proud to say that EZ4Ucare delivers on both promises in a far superior way than does the traditional healthcare system.”

Since launching EZ4Ucare, the firm is finding success in working with small business owners that under the current terms of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are bound to provide healthcare coverage for their employees. Although EZ4Ucare as a subscription service does not cover all an individual’s needs with respect to medical care, the service effectively addresses over 70% of the most common health ailments such as asthma, bladder infections, cold & flu, ear aches, allergies, bronchitis, migraines, eye infections, etc. For employers, EZ4Ucare provides another layer of healthcare for employees that can save the employer and the employee hundreds of thousands of dollars per year in lost productivity because of employee time away from work to visit an Emergency Room (ER) or Urgent Care facility to address a common health ailment.

According to the World Health Organization, healthcare expenditures in the U.S. represent 17.1 percent of our country’s overall gross domestic product and if unchecked, will in the future face ever increasing drain on the overall economy and on the budgets for every American household. There is little doubt that more innovative healthcare solutions will come to the fore that leverages both technology advancements and medical science. We believe that EZ4Ucare is already having an impact by making a difference in the way healthcare is delivered both in terms of providing convenient access while lowering cost. In the end, we are keeping our focus on the care and wellbeing of our patients that is making a positive difference in the lives of the people it serves.

About EZ4Ucare

EZ4Ucare is a telehealth services provider delivering quality medical advice and care for our member patients from the comfort, convenience and security of their homes, offices, and colleges/universities, 24/7, 365 days a year. EZ4Ucare employs highly qualified and experienced healthcare professionals (Physicians and Nurse Practitioners) who are U.S. trained and board certified with combined years of experience in family practice, urgent care, and emergency medicine. Accessing the healthcare provider resources of EZ4Ucare results in elimination of lengthy wait times in emergency rooms and urgent care facilities, while delivering high quality medical care and advice whenever and wherever a patient needs it, saving both time and money in the process. For more information visit our website at ez4ucare.com.