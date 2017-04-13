The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin invites all American Tobacco Campus tenants to celebrate Earth Day with a picnic on the lawn under the historic Lucky Strike Water Tower, Friday, April 21st from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

The event will feature food (for purchase), music, cornhole challenges, and giveaways. Various organizations will showcase their green initiatives, and there will be an idea-sharing board to open the conversation about green practices.

Many environmental non-profits and other businesses will be there to share information about their initiatives and how to get involved. Participants scheduled to attend as of the date of this announcement are:

● City of Durham Department of Water Management

● Durham County Soil & Water Conservation District

● Earth Share NC

● Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association

● East Coast Greenway

● GoTriangle

● Keep Durham Beautiful

● Nature Conservancy

● Piedmont Wildlife Center

● Scrap Exchange

● Tilthy Rich Compost

Enjoy for-purchase food from the recently opened Maybelle restaurant and Mellow Mushroom and free cake pops from NC Cookie Girl (while supplies last).

Eco friendliness is not a new concept for the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin or its president and founder, James S. Farrin. Conservation and eco-friendliness is something he is passionate about. When the firm set out to relocate their expanding staff seven years ago, it was important to him that the environmental footprint of that space and that of firm operations be a primary consideration. The firm worked with their contractors, engineers, designers, and others to ensure that their space would be LEED compliant.

Over the course of those seven years, the firm has made great strides to minimize their footprint even more.

In 2015 the firm stopped using Styrofoam cups in all offices statewide. They estimate they have saved the planet from 27,000 cups since then – an amount as tall as 10 Eifel Towers by their calculations.

According to the firm, employees as a whole try to be aware and cognizant of paper usage, which can be difficult for a law firm. The firm has reduced paper consumption by transitioning some of their more paper-focused firm processes to electronic communications. Other eco-friendly efforts include:

● Adopting an easier, more efficient, and more user-friendly recycling initiative

● Replacing K cups with coffee that does not use the cups

● Plans to recycle coffee grounds

● Tracking the amount of paper printed and efforts to decrease it quarterly

● Adopting a one-mile stretch of Walnut Creek Trail for quarterly clean up

● Promoting environmental clean-up outings for employees and their families

● Promoting alternative transportation among employees

● Using a car fleet with an EcoBoost option

● Shredding documents through a service that recycles

Farrin said, “Our employees generally are civic and community minded individuals, and they seem eager to participate in many of our environmental initiatives – surprisingly even the coffee change. We are really excited about this Earth Day celebration and grateful to ATC for providing the space.”

Visit the James Scott Farrin Facebook to RSVP, and receive event updates, including rain delays.

