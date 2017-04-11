Thomas E. Lovejoy Elected IUCN-US President

IUCN-US Logo Now, more than ever, we, especially in the United States, need to recognize our responsibility to protect the natural world and the ecosystem services on which our survival and prosperity depends.

The Board of Directors of the International Union for Conservation of Nature—United States (IUCN-US) voted Thomas E. Lovejoy its new president at their March 24, 2017, Board Meeting. Lovejoy assumes the post previously held by John G. Robinson, Chief Conservation Officer, Wildlife Conservation Society.

The IUCN-US is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that implements a variety of science and education projects aimed at improving conservation science, policy, and practice in the United States. IUCN-US is the partner to the Gland, Switzerland-based IUCN, the world’s oldest and largest environmental organization.

“It is an honor to assume the role of IUCN-US President at this critical time,” said Lovejoy. “Together with the Board, I hope to elevate the visibility of the IUCN and the vital work it does through efforts such as #NatureForAll, Coalition for Private Investment in Conservation, and, of course, the newly-established US National Committee.”

Following the IUCN World Conservation Congress, which was held in Honolulu, Hawaii last September, and recognized as the largest international environmental conference ever held on US soil, the IUCN-US is pursuing numerous initiatives and recommendations from its more than 100 IUCN members that include such organizations as Conservation International, World Wildlife Fund, and the National Geographic Society.

“Now, more than ever, we, especially in the United States, need to recognize our responsibility to protect the natural world and the ecosystem services on which our survival and prosperity depends. The conservation community has a role in society to communicate and promote that understanding, and Tom, in his new role in the IUCN family, has the skills and network necessary to do just that,” stated Robinson.

Lovejoy currently is a University Professor at George Mason University, specializing in the application of ecological science in conservation policy. He may be best known for coining the phrase “biological diversity” and has served in numerous leadership positions, including President of the Heinz Center for Science, Economics, and the Environment and Senior Advisor to the President of the United Nations Foundation.

He is joined on the Board by:



Barbara J. Bramble, IUCN-US Vice President; and Vice President for International Conservation and Corporate Strategies, National Wildlife Federation

Helen Crowley, Head of Sustainable Sourcing Innovation, Kering

Nancy Colleton, President, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

Christopher Dunn, The Elizabeth Newman Wilds Executive Director, Cornell Botanic Gardens, Cornell University

Frank Hawkins, IUCN-US CEO and Secretary; and Executive Director, IUCN Washington, DC

Jessica McGlyn, Founder and President, Catalynics, LLC

Michael A. Mehling, Deputy Director, MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research

Sabine Miltner, Program Director, Conservation Markets Initiatives at the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

John G. Robinson, IUCN Vice President and Councilor for North America and the Caribbean; and Chief Conservation Officer, Wildlife Conservation Society

Paul Salaman, CEO, Rainforest Trust

About IUCN-US

The International Union for Conservation of Nature – United States (IUCN-US) is a partner organization of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), an organization that has celebrated over 60 years of helping the world find real solutions to our most pressing environment and development challenges, and with which we share a common mission.

IUCN-US works closely with and supports a number of projects administered by IUCN and other partner organizations with similar missions. IUCN-US has been supporting IUCN and its network of members and partners for over 25 years. We provide financial support for scientific and educational activities, field projects and efforts to develop and implement policy, laws and best practices to advance conservation initiatives around the world. As the world’s oldest and largest global environmental organization, IUCN has an unparalleled leadership position to influence the direction of conservation and sustainable development.