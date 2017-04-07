Energy Risk Software Rankings Being ranked number 1 in the business for what we do is an achievement we’re proud of,” says Aspect CEO Steve Hughes.

The annual Energy Risk Software Rankings Report announced its findings from its annual survey of top energy and commodity trading and risk management software and data management vendors, naming Aspect number one for cloud-based ETRM and CTRM software solutions globally. Aspect was also ranked second for ease of implementation, and among the top five for oil trading systems.

The past three years have been record years for Aspect, as it has become a disrupter in an industry where traditional software vendors are seeing their businesses decline due to the now widely adopted use of cloud technology, which is packed with numerous benefits in terms of cost, upgrades, maintenance, and delivery. See the Aspect Blog for more http://blog.aspectenterprise.com/blog.

“Being ranked number 1 in the business for what we do is an achievement we’re proud of,” says Aspect CEO Steve Hughes. “Our team of experts, and our well-designed software is ready to take its place among the top of all vendors globally. AspectCTRM and AspectDSC were written as web-based applications 17 years ago, before the industry was ready for cloud. We’re proud to be recognized for our leading technology.”

Aspect’s functional expertise, rapid implementation and proven scalability all play an important part in its success, and the success of its clients who trade oil, biofuels, coal, metals, petrochemicals, and some agricultural products. Deployments can be completed in as little as 2 weeks, depending on the level of integration and customization required for clients. Aspect clients have the choice to host their solution in the Aspect Cloud, or on their servers.

Energy Risk’s Annual Software Rankings Report is based on votes where respondents were asked to vote for their preferred software vendor, implementation specialist, data management firm and data provider in a variety of categories. A copy can be found on the energy risk website here [http://www.risk.net/commodities/4298056/energy-risk-software-rankings-2017.

About Aspect

Aspect (http://www.aspectenterprise.com) is a leading global provider of multi-commodity trade, risk and operations management applications delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in the cloud. With almost 500 customers in 90 countries, it’s one of the fastest growing providers with rapid deployment, affordable subscriptions, and immediate ROI for all size companies. Solutions include AspectCTRM®, a full-featured commodity trading and risk management enterprise suite for front, middle and back office. It’s available in three editions: Lite, Standard and Enterprise, expanding in functionality according to the needs and budgets of clients. Aspect is the only ETRM/CTRM solutions provider with market data and analytics tools delivered with its trade and risk functions on the same platform. This provides users with a seamless packaged solution beginning with pre-trade pricing analysis and market assessments via AspectDSC. Aspect’s solutions are available on desktop, tablets and mobile devices.