New Medicare Advantage Enrollment Data

Data Decisions Group, LLC announced the release of its Tableau Dashboard of Medicare Enrollment Data, which is based on the latest data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This data is used by health insurance providers to better understand where they gained and lost members and which competitors are taking share from them.

Key Findings

The data shows that from October 15, 2016 to December 7, 2016 there were 916,186 new Medicare Advantage enrollees. The three providers with the largest net increase in Medicare Advantage enrollees were United Healthcare Providers (+389,749), Sierra Health and Life Insurance (a division of UHC) (+362,991) and Humana Providers (+84,105). The three providers with the largest net decrease in Medicare Advantage enrollees were Care Improvement Plus (-171,406), Healthspring (-37,086) and Independent Health Association (-23,516). Among the states, Alabama saw the greatest net increase (+96,704) while Idaho suffered the largest decrease (-1,521). Additional summary data is available in this blog post.

Complimentary Data Downloads

The complete Tableau Dashboard of Medicare Advantage enrollment data for providers and states is available by clicking here. Complimentary county-level data for each provider is available here upon request.

Medicare Expert Insights

“The competition for new Medicare Advantage members is always intense,” said David Schneider, Executive Vice President at Data Decisions Group. “Unfortunately, many providers lack a clear understanding of where they gained/lost members, which competitors hurt them the most, and what they need to do to improve their results during the next AEP.” According to Schneider, a recognized leader in data-driven marketing for health insurance providers, there are several key factors that determine how a health insurance carrier will perform in the Medicare Advantage market. “I consistently see the following factors contributing to marketing success (or failure):”



Product features and price points

Prospect data and target lists

Single view marketing database

Creative and messaging driven by analytics

Multiple marketing channels, including direct mail and Facebook

Mike Hail, CEO of Data Decisions Group added, “We provide this complimentary data each year in a user-friendly and visual format to help guide the strategies and investments of health insurance providers.” Hail continued, “Each year, the carriers that lost ground must take a hard look at their Medicare Advantage products.”

They must:

Conduct market research including the use of conjoint analysis to optimize their products design/price.

Improve their prospect data and lists, their analytics, their marketing databases, their campaigns, and their use of traditional and emerging marketing channels.

”Each marketing action can have a profound impact on Medicare Advantage enrollment growth (or decline). Even the big winners have to step up their Medicare Advantage AEP efforts. October 15, 2017 will be here soon and many providers are making new marketing investments to regain share.”

