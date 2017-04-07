Lots 800 & 863: 2 bottles each 1959 DRC La Tache & 1959 Romanée Conti from the cellar of Wolfgang Grunewald, offered by Acker Auctions this Saturday, April 8th "This is one of the last great collections of the 20th Century, and one that merits extra special attention, because there aren't many like this anymore." - John Kapon, CEO, Acker Merrall & Condit

Acker Merrall & Condit Company, the world’s largest wine auction house, prepares to represent one of the last great wine collections of the 20th Century, the Cellar of Wolfgang Grunewald, Saturday, April 8th at Le Bernardin Prive in New York City. This is the second, and likely last installment of the Grunewald collection, offered after a nearly decade long interlude.

This remarkable auction features nearly 950 lots of the wine world’s most highly sought Domaines and Chateaux, painstakingly collected and cared for over decades with the utmost diligence and responsibility, including over 200 rare and famous lots from the world’s most collectible Domaine, Domaine de la Romanee Conti (DRC), 21 lots from Burgundy legend Henri Jayer, more than 80 lots from Domaine Leroy, 30 from Coche-Dury, 25 from Ramonet, plus close to 175 famous and rare lots of the Great Bordeaux superstar Chateaux, Petrus, Lafite, Latour, Margaux, Mouton, Haut Brion, La Mission Haut Brion, Cheval Blanc, Ausone and d’Yquem, beginning with the 1900 vintage. Also highlighted, 40 lots of Champagne powerhouse Krug, starting with the 1929 Krug Collection in original wood case. This exclusive, extraordinary sale will be one of the most exciting auctions of 2017.

Says Acker Merrall CEO John Kapon of the collection, “Wolfgang Grunewald is a man who requires little introduction to seasoned connoisseurs. Still spry at 87 years of age, he has the same zest for life as when I first met him nearly two decades ago. It is a privilege to offer the second half of his collection, which was built over decades. Over the years, every buyer to whom I’ve spoken after his first auction had the same thing to say: ‘I wish I bought more.’ This is one of the last great collections of the 20th Century, and one that merits extra special attention, because there aren’t many like this anymore.”

Lots from the auction can be previewed at http://www.ackerwines.com/wolfgangII, where links are available for digital search and bidding, alongside a two-page catalog flipbook of the lots, including photos. To participate in this historic event, for which seating will be extremely limited, email info(at)ackerwines(dot)com. Bids will be accepted via phone or fax, via the Acker App or via registration through Acker’s easy to use bidding service, bidlive.ackerwines.com.