SkyStem LLC, a provider of automated month-end close and account reconciliation software, today announced that its Head of Sales and Support, Nancy Wu, will deliver a featured presentation at the upcoming CFO Executive Summit, April 27-28 in Prague. While there, both Ms. Wu and Founder Shagun Malhotra will share industry best practices with CFOs from a range of international industries.

Organized by the European Business Conferences Group, the two-day conference is one of the largest gatherings of Chief Financial Officers in Europe. This year, SkyStem will act as its Gold Partner as part of the company’s commitment to connecting with the international community.

As well as being the host of SkyStem’s webinar series, which draws hundreds of registrations each month, Wu has a wealth of experience in working in, consulting for, and auditing various accounting departments’ financial close process for public and private organizations. A recognized thought leader in the industry, she will be drawing upon her expertise to highlight the success of SkyStem’s flagship account reconciliation platform, ART.

As part of her presentation, Wu will share insights into how SkyStem helped a customer’s accounting team transform the month-end close without the help of outside consultants or any internal IT involvement; demonstrating what modernizing the close process means to both staff and management.

“I am delighted to share our capabilities and learnings with the global market,” said Nancy Wu. “Our reconciliation software solution has transformed the close process for companies across many industries, and we look forward to sharing what these benefits could mean with the conference’s participants.”

In addition to the CFO Executive Summit, SkyStem will be represented at several other key industry events throughout the first half of the year, including:



About Nancy Wu, Head of Sales and Support at SkyStem

Nancy Wu currently leads sales and customer success for SkyStem, a technology company that offers month-end close and reconciliation automation for mid-market companies in banking, healthcare, retail and various other industries.

Ms. Wu has spent most of her career working in, consulting for, and auditing various accounting departments’ financial close process for public and private organizations. Her published work around leveraging user behavior to design internal controls is archived in the Cornell University Library. Ms. Wu is also the author of a whitepaper that discusses management standards around balance sheet reconciliation process.

She is the subject matter expert on a webinar program that draws hundreds of registrations each month on topics ranging from internal controls over financial reporting, to month-end close infrastructure, to Finance tone at the top.

About SkyStem LLC

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful close and account reconciliation application for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.