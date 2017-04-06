Montana Code Girls Logo

Montana Code Girls announced sponsorship opportunities today for the upcoming inaugural Technovation Montana Regional Pitch Competition on May 13 - 14, 2017.

A Technovation Challenge Regional Ambassador, Montana Code Girls is the largest statewide after school coding program for middle and high school girls. Officially launched statewide in the fall of 2016, Montana Code Girls successfully recruited 38 volunteers and 120 students in 16 cities across Montana.

Continuing that success in 2017, the program recruited 140 Montana Code Girls across 15 cities. These cities are: Alberton, Belgrade, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Corvalis, Fort Shaw, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, Missoula, Chinook, Highwood and Whitefish. Additionally, 43 amazing volunteers from across Montana signed up to support the Montana Code Girls 2017 Technovation Challenge teams.

Technovation Montana is a 2 day event that will bring together middle and high school Montana Code Girls participants and their families from all over the state to connect and showcase their Technovation Challenge mobile apps.

Over the course of the weekend, Technovation Montana will provide inspiring speakers, the Technovation Montana Regional pitch competition with scholarship prizes, a special mother-daughter Mother’s day brunch and a documentary film screening of CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap – an award wining documentary film on the dearth of women and minority software engineers that raises the question: “What would society gain from having more women and minorities code?”

More information on the sponsorship packages can be found here: http://www.mtcodegirls.org/sponsors/

