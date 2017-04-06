Broadcasters turn to Haivision for the highest quality and lowest latency video contribution, distribution, IPTV and online streaming.

Haivision, a market leader in video streaming solutions, will showcase its latest technologies and solutions for broadcast backhaul, stream management, production collaboration and delivery at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27, at the Renaissance Hotel (booth Ren Deluxe B).

At the NAB Show, Haivision will highlight end-to-end HEVC and H.264 video workflows that leverage the company's SRT protocol for secure, reliable transport of video. Haivision will exhibit the latest developments for the following products:

Makito X Series of Encoders and Decoders: Haivision offers flexible, cost-effective ways to backhaul secure, HD, low latency video live from any location into studio environments so that it can be seamlessly integrated into production. Haivision’s Makito X series of HEVC/H.265 and AVC/H.264 encoders and decoders transport secure, low latency, HD video over unpredictable networks, like the public internet.

Haivision Media Gateway: Haivision’s live video streaming server bridges networks and distributes video to multiple sites, or aggregates video from multiple remote locations, helping reduce costs by distributing video feeds using internet connections. The Haivision Media Gateway can be deployed as an on-premise server, virtual machine, cloud instance (AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud) or hybrid deployment, providing broadcasters with flexible options to solve their video transport challenges.

Internet Streaming Solutions: Haivision's KB Series of internet media encoders, transcoders and the cloud-based video content manager – Haivision Video Cloud – give organizations an effortless way to contribute live video and automatically publish live and on-demand video across websites, social media and mobile applications.

Haivision Media Platform: The Haivision Media Platform helps broadcasters stay on the pulse of competitive programing while also monitoring all of their own content by delivering secure, live and on-demand feeds across an organization to desktops, mobile devices and TVs connected to set-top boxes.

HaiGear Labs: Haivision’s HaiGear Labs, the company’s future technologies research group, will showcase innovative breakthroughs in live 4Kp60 software encoding running on standard off-the-shelf servers.

Haivision is exhibiting at the Renaissance Hotel (booth Ren Deluxe B), steps away from the Las Vegas Convention Center. To learn more, visit haivision.com/nab.

About Haivision

Haivision, a private company founded in 2004, provides media management and video streaming solutions that help the world’s leading organizations communicate, collaborate and educate. Haivision is recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with regional offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. Learn more at haivision.com.