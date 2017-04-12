Compliance with these Avaya IP Deskphone and Softphone platforms means businesses can confidently deploy ADDASOUND’s wired headset solutions in contact centers and offices with an Avaya communications infrastructure.

ADDASOUND Denmark A/S, a leading provider of voice solutions and unified communication devices, today announced that select models of its Crystal wired headsets are compliant with key customer and team engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services.

ADDASOUND’s comfortable, durable and cost-efficient headsets are designed to meet the special communications needs of professionals in contact centers and offices. With ADDASOUND headsets, businesses can take full advantage of Avaya deskphones and unified communications platforms to help deliver the best possible customer experience. ADDASOUND Crystal 2701/2702 headsets using the ADDASOUND DN1002 direct connect cable are now compliant-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya 9600 Series IP Deskphone H.323 Release 6.6 and SIP Release 7.0. ADDASOUND Crystal 2821/2822 headsets using the ADDASOUND DN1011 USB cable are now compliant-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya one-X® Agent 2.5.8. ADDASOUND Crystal 2871/2872 headsets using the ADDASOUND DN1011 USB cable are now compliant-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya one-X Communicator 6.2.

ADDASOUND is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, ADDASOUND is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

Quotes:

“Compliance with these Avaya IP Deskphone and Softphone platforms means businesses can confidently deploy ADDASOUND’s Crystal 2701/2702, 2821/2822, and 2871/2872 wired headset solutions in contact centers and offices with an Avaya communications infrastructure. Testing all three Crystal Series covers our full lineup of noise-canceling and advanced noise-canceling products, which offers options in a good, better, and best classification. This gives users the flexibility to select the best possible product to fit their budget."

--David J. Haney, Sales Director of North America, ADDASOUND

“Technology Partners like ADDASOUND are providing Avaya customers with innovative voice solutions that deliver a stylish Nordic design, advanced noise-canceling and high-quality sound. By successfully completing Avaya compliance testing, ADDASOUND headsets have demonstrated proven interoperability and seamless integration with the Avaya platforms used in contact centers and enterprises.”

--Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya

