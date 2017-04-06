David Weekley Homes announces its ranking for the fifth consecutive year as the largest privately-held, for-profit home builder in America by BUILDER magazine. The publication’s full BUILDER 100 List was released today and includes the top private and public home builders.

“We are honored to once again earn the sought-after spot as the nation’s largest privately-held home builder,” said David Weekley, chairman of David Weekley Homes. “As we continue to grow and expand into new markets, I’m proud of our talented Team Members whose hard work and dedication make this recognition possible.”

David Weekley’s growth as the largest private builder allows the company to continue its purpose of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives for more customers in each of its markets. Homebuyers can have confidence buying from David Weekley Homes because of its more than 40-year reputation for delivering quality homes, customer satisfaction and warranty service.

The BUILDER 100 List is compiled from data collected by BUILDER magazine via direct survey of the nation’s top builders. The BUILDER 100 (and the Next 100) list is comprised of both private and public builders and identifies the top home builders in America by annual closings, and provides information about gross revenue, rate of change year over year and what products they build and where.

For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit http://www.DavidWeekleyHomes.com.

