Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at California NARPM’s 2017 Conference and Tradeshow on April 13th-14th. Promising attendees will be “gaining the edge” to crush it in this year, attendees are urged to utilize NARPM’s educational classes the day before the tradeshow.

Held at the Napa Valley Marriot Hotel and Spa, the show features over 14 different speakers and is expecting to host over 200 attendees. CIC™ invites multifamily executives and property managers to contact CIC’s vice president, Dan Firestone, to learn how they can protect their rental communities with nationwide tenant screening, employment screening, and other property tools. Through a partnership with California NARPM, members can take advantage of discount pricing on tenant screening reports with CIC™.

Alongside the company’s comprehensive credit and background reports, CIC™ is proud to showcase their all-inclusive property management software, CICTotal Manager™, to Cal NARPM attendees! This intuitive software empowers property management companies with features like real-time marketing analytics, accounting, in-software resident messaging, automatic rent collections, online leasing, and more, all for an affordable subscription fee of just $1 per unit, per month (with a $200 minimum). No hidden fees, no software to purchase. California NARPM Conference attendees can take advantage of a free 30-day trial with CICTotal Manager™.

CIC™ is eager to share their passion for best-in-class tenant and employment screening and property management solutions. To schedule a meeting before the conference, simply fill out the contact form at http://www.cicreports.com or call Dan Firestone at 888-232-3822.