U.S. CAD, an AEC technology consultant and Autodesk Platinum Partner, has been designated with the Autodesk Construction Specialization as of April 3rd, 2017—making U.S. CAD the first Autodesk partner globally to be recognized for their commitment to construction excellence.

Achieving the Construction Specialization validates U.S. CAD’s expertise in construction trends and challenges. The new specialization allows U.S. CAD to more efficiently service construction teams of all sizes who are seeking project management solutions such as Autodesk BIM 360 Glue, Autodesk BIM 360 Field, Autodesk BIM 360 Plan, and Autodesk BIM 360 Docs. Furthermore, U.S. CAD provides technical support and services to help construction firms and builders successfully implement BIM throughout the project lifecycle.

“We are proud to be the first construction-specialized Autodesk Platinum Partner in the world,” states Daniel J. Counts, CEO of U.S. CAD. “With offices in multiple states, our team is able to help clients understand the impact of global industry trends on the local construction markets. U.S. CAD is dedicated to providing best-in-class service, technology and expertise to our customers, and we are excited to bring this commitment to construction teams nationwide.”

U.S. CAD offers free Discovery Meetings for contractors and builders seeking help with mitigating project risk, increasing efficiencies, and improving project quality. To request a free Discovery Meeting, visit http://www.uscad.com.

About U.S. CAD

U.S. CAD is a full-service technology consultant for the architecture, engineering, construction, and infrastructure industries—connecting companies with the software, hardware, training, production, and consulting they need to win more, produce more, and achieve more. From BIM software to 3D laser scanning and drones, customers are able to address their specific needs with the guidance and expertise of the U.S. CAD team. U.S. CAD is an Autodesk Platinum Partner and Bluebeam Platinum Partner, and also a member of the Leica, 3D Robotics, Panzura, CADLearning, CGS Tools, and Twinmotion partner networks. For more information, visit http://www.uscad.com or call (877) 648-7223.

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.