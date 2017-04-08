The Greater NY/NJ Region #15 of Sweet Adelines International includes more than 900 women who sing 4-part a cappella harmony in the barbershop style in 20 choruses throughout New York and New Jersey. During the weekend of April 21 – 23, the region will hold its annual convention and competition in Albany, beginning with a mass sing on the steps of the New York State Capitol Building at noon on Friday, April 21. (Rain location is inside the Empire State Plaza on the concourse.) The mass sing event is free and open to the public; all are welcome to come and enjoy the sights and sounds as we kick off our convention weekend.

After the Mass Sing, competition events begin with a quartet contest at 1:30 p.m. in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. This event is open (via ticketing) to the general public. It is a perennial favorite, and will feature 20 female barbershop quartets in judged competition.

Chorus competition will begin at 12:00 noon on Saturday and run through approximately 5:00 p.m., with 18 choruses performing – it’s a great opportunity to see some of the area’s best singers in choruses ranging in size from 16 members to nearly 100 members in competition. Tickets for this event, as well as the quartet competition on Friday, will be on sale in the lobby outside the concert hall at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, and are $30 per person ($10 each for students.)

Members of the media are welcome to attend the events, however photography is not permitted during the competition. Please forward all requests for media attendance to Barbara Wright, Greater NY/NJ Management Team Coordinator at (315)815-4190, or Barbara.Wright(at)outlook(dot)com To learn more about Greater NY/NJ Region #15 and our choruses and quartets, visit our website at http://www.sairegion15.org, or Sweet Adelines International at http://www.sweetadelinesintl.org