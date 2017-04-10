Hanley Wood Wins Prestigious Jesse H. Neal Awards

"Receiving these recognitions is a testament to the dedication of Hanley Wood's editors and designers to deliver best-in-class products to our audiences and customers, "said Peter Goldstone, CEO of Hanley Wood.

Hanley Wood, the premier information, media, event, and strategic marketing services company serving the residential, commercial design, and construction industries, won two awards at the 63rd Annual Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards. ARCHITECT received Best Overall Art Direction/Design and ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING received the Best Commentary/Blog distinction.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Connectiv," said Peter Goldstone, CEO of Hanley Wood. "Receiving these recognitions is a testament to the dedication of Hanley Wood's editors and designers to deliver best-in-class products to our audiences and customers."

ARCHITECT, led by Editor-in-Chief Ned Cramer and Art Director Robb Ogle, won the Best Overall Art Direction/Design award which recognizes cohesive design that tells a story. ARCHITECT media network, the official media brand of the AIA, provides informative and inspirational editorial surrounding the design, technology and business of architecture to top performing professionals engaged in commercial and institutional architecture.

ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING, led by Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Donoff, won the Best Commentary/Blog award. Architectural Lighting (AL) is an award-winning media brand focused on lighting. The independent voice of the lighting community for 30 years, AL reaches architecture, lighting, and design professionals world-wide, in print, online, and social media, bringing the audience the latest information about industry issues and trends, notable projects, and new products and technologies impacting the lighting industry.

Selected from a pool of entries, winners were announced on March 31st during Connectiv’s annual Neal Awards ceremony in New York City. Established in 1955, the Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media. The Neal Awards are presented annually to those editors who have submitted entries exhibiting journalistic enterprise, service to the field and editorial craftsmanship.

For details on all of the winners of the 63rd Annual Neal Awards, visit http://www.siia.net/neals.

Hanley Wood was also nominated as a 2017 Jesse H. Neal Award finalist as follows:



Best Technical Content: MULTIFAMLY EXECUTIVE “Over-the-Top Tech”

Best Technical Content: JOURNAL OF LIGHT CONSTRUCTION “Diverse Demands”

Best Instructional Content: JOURNAL OF LIGHT CONSTRUCTION “Fending Off Failure”

Best Single Article: BUILDER “After the Deluge in Baton Rouge”

Best Series: MULTIFAMLY EXECUTIVE “MFE Concept Community – The Next-Gen Apartment”

Best Subject-Related Integrated Package: REMODELING & PROSALES “Cost vs. Value”

Best Subject-Related Integrated Package: REMODELING & PROSALES “Remodeling Design Awards”

Best Single Issue of a Magazine: ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING “30th Anniversary Issue”

Best Website: ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING “Archlighting.com”

Best Website: ARCHITECT “Architectmagazine.com”

Best Media Brand: AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE

Best Media Brand: ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING

