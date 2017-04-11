Florida, like all states throughout the United States, has struggled with managing two competing crises: prescription drug abuse and undertreated pain.

PAINWeekEnd (PWE) Fort Lauderdale—May 6 and 7 at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott North at 6650 North Andrews Avenue—will be an educational and exciting 2-day program providing busy clinicians and allied healthcare practitioners with 12.0 hours of relevant, practical instruction in the management of chronic pain.

"Florida, like all states throughout the United States, has struggled with managing two competing crises: prescription drug abuse and undertreated pain," comments Stephen J. Ziegler, PhD, JD. "These crises are not zero sum games and will require ongoing efforts to educate policymakers, practitioners, and the public about the problems and their solutions." Dr. Ziegler, Associate Professor of Public Policy at Indiana University--Purdue University in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will moderate and present at PWE Fort Lauderdale.

Course titles (subject to change) include Pain Pathophysiology Unraveled; A Caress or a Slap? Understanding Sensory Amplification Systems in Chronic Pain; Nonopioid Analgesics: Antidepressants, Adjuvant Therapies, and Muscle Relaxants; Pain Diagnostics: Clinical Pearls to Improve Common Tests for Pain; Can Opioids be Rationally Prescribed for Chronic Pain?; Not for Human Consumption: New Drugs of Abuse and Their Detection; If 6 Were 9: The CDC's Prescribing Guidelines and the Veil of Secrecy; Trainwreck: Addressing Complex Pharmacotherapy With the Inherited Pain Patient; Embrace 2017 Practice Changes and Patient Education: Overview of Critical Pain Management Practice Issues; The Medical Stasi: Is Risk Management for Controlled Substances Destroying the Provider-Patient Relationship?; Cannabis vs Cannabinoids: The Politics of Medical Marijuana; and Get Your Specimens in Order: How to Avoid Bad Company and Tame the Paper Beast Associated With Testing Drugs of Abuse. In addition, there will be commercially supported activities addressing a range of product, disease state, and medical information topics.

