Architects: Thinking About Using Acrylics?

This is a first for any type of educational course on acrylic products being offered by the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

Reynolds Polymer, the world’s leader in highly engineered acrylic and polymer material products, is offering a newly approved learning credit course on acrylics for architects.

Global VP of Sales & Marketing Mark Johnson says the educational content is brand new. “This is a first for any type of educational course on acrylic products being offered by the American Institute of Architects (AIA),” states Johnson. “We invite architects to stop by our booth at the AIA Conference in Orlando and learn more about what they can do with highly engineered acrylic.”

Representatives from Reynolds Polymer will be at the Orlando convention April 27-29 at Booth #2037. Attendees can stop by the booth to discuss arranging a continuing education partnership or email rptmarketing(at)reynoldspolymer(dot)com for more information.

According to Director of Marketing Joshua Fritz, the course will give architects a better understanding of highly engineered acrylic. “They’ll learn the basic properties of cell cast acrylic, how acrylic compares to other materials, the various fabrication techniques used with acrylic and become familiar with proper use and care of acrylic,” adds Fritz. “Acrylic is a unique material which can sometimes have a bad reputation; we are excited to showcase our high-grade products and show designers what sets us apart.”

About Reynolds Polymer:

Reynolds Polymer is the world’s leader in highly engineered acrylic and polymer material products. For over 30 years, the company has been building the impossible - providing turnkey projects in the aquarium, architectural, signage, furniture, and scientific industries. Reynolds Polymer has successfully completed over 1,900 projects in 57 countries across the globe. Learn more at http://www.reynoldspolymer.com.

