eLearning Brothers Acquires Media 1 Acquiring Media 1 is key to the development of our newest product offering that will be launched in Q2 of this year

eLearning Brothers today announces that it has acquired privately-held Media 1, an award winning custom eLearning development company, out of Muskegon, Michigan. eLearning Brothers has brought on Chris Willis as part of the acquisition to work on the future product offering at eLearning Brothers.

“Bringing Chris in as part of the acquisition is key to the development of our newest offering that will be launched in Q2 of this year.” said Andrew Scivally, Co-Founder and CEO of eLearning Brothers.

“Media 1 has been a long time customer and fan of eLearning Brothers. We love the interactive templates and cutout people. When eLearning Brothers Founder, Andrew Scivally, shared his vision for what the next step in rapid learning content development was I couldn’t say no to the acquisition. I’m also excited that all my past custom eLearning clients and relationships can now benefit from the white-glove service that eLearning Brothers prides itself on.” said Chris Willis, Founder and CEO of Media 1.

Training and development departments today are pushed to show measurable improvements, faster, and with fewer resources. As part of the eLearning Brothers family, Media 1 will now help organizations rise to those challenges using an engaging, instructionally sound, and customizable content solution that will rock the industry. eLearning Brothers is creating eLearning Rockstars by being the one-stop-shop for all their eLearning content needs.

“This purchase is a critical step in meeting the needs of CLOs, and eLearning professionals throughout the world. Right now there is a gaping hole in the eLearning content development world that we are about to fill. This new offering that Chris Willis is spearheading is the next natural step in the evolution of eLearning Content Development.” said Curtis Morley, President and Chief Growth Officer of eLearning Brothers.

About eLearning Brothers

eLearning Brothers provides the planet’s largest and most interactive library of assets for rapid eLearning content development. eLearning Brothers is also creating award winning custom eLearning for the Fortune 1000 companies. eLearning Brothers was founded in 2009 to fill a hole in the eLearning market with great looking eLearning templates and with a mission to “Create eLearning Rockstars.”

