Radsource Completes a Record 10 ProtonPACS Installations in Q1 2017

ProtonPACS is exactly what we needed, a PACS designed by and for radiologists. - Dr. Duncan Barlow, President/CEO, Eagle Eye Radiology

Radsource, a leader in radiology clinical services and provider of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), has started the year strong with a record 10 installations in the first quarter of 2017. This is the largest number of installations in a single quarter thus far, representing a significant milestone for Radsource and the ProtonPACS team. Of these installations, six were new clients, while four were expansions for existing ProtonPACS customers.

In the first quarter of this year, EmergisCare ER Hulen (Fort Worth, TX), Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte, CO), American Imaging (Port Charlotte, FL), Midland Plastic Surgery (Midland, TX), Eagle Eye Radiology (Sterling, VA), Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (Hoffman Estates, IL), McMahan-Clemis Institute of Otolaryngology (Chicago, IL), EmergisCare ER Coit (Richardson, TX), Spine Nevada (Reno, NV) and Gordon MRI Imaging (Brunswick, GA) all successfully installed ProtonPACS.

In addition to the 10 ProtonPACS installations, Radsource also welcomed a new MRI interpretations customer, Tier 1 Institute (Cookeville, TN).

Founded in 2006 by a group of U.S. military-trained radiologists, Eagle Eye Radiology is a patient-centered teleradiology practice that serves clients across the nation. In the market for a new PACS, Eagle Eye was looking for a powerful and reliable system with a customizable, radiology-focused workflow. With ProtonPACS, Radsource delivered a PACS-driven workflow that maximizes efficiency, improves diagnostic accuracy and eliminates the need to toggle back and forth between the RIS and PACS.

“ProtonPACS is exactly what we needed, a PACS designed by and for radiologists,” stated Dr. Duncan Barlow, President/CEO at Eagle Eye. “As a reading radiologist, I appreciate the customizable viewing tools, filtered worklists and integrated voice recognition system. As an administrator, I appreciate the client-accessible, cloud-based reporting system, around the clock IT support and a simple per-study pricing model that includes all licenses, hardware and support. With ProtonPACS, we can focus on our primary mission, patient care.”

Throughout the installation and deployment of ProtonPACS, the EagleEye staff was impressed with expertise and can-do attitude of the Radsource staff. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the whole process,” remarked Dr. Barlow. “The service and support we have received from Radsource underscores the fact that we choose the right partner for this important component of our teleradiology network.”

About ProtonPACS

ProtonPACS by Radsource provides hospitals, imaging centers and physician practices everything needed to optimize imaging workflow and increase profitability. By combining award-winning PACS software with proactive support, speech recognition, report delivery and guaranteed secure archiving, ProtonPACS delivers a fully functional and flexible PACS solution in a cost effective fee-per-study model. The service is fully managed and maintained by the ProtonPACS team, greatly reducing internal IT needs, and is uniquely engineered for maximum speed and the elimination of downtime. ProtonPACS is fully regulatory compliant and seamlessly communicates with any information system.

For more information, visit http://www.protonpacs.com