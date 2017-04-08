Dr. Haartsen has joined Koolbridge Solar as a Technology Advisor. He has been active in the area of Wireless Communications for more than 30 years and holds over 200 granted US patents.

Dr. Haartsen’s patent on “Frequency Hopping Piconets in an Uncoordinated Wireless Multi-User System,” was issued on July 8, 2003 and is commonly known as the “Bluetooth Patent.” Dr. Haartsen was inducted into the National Inventor’s Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C. in 2015 where Thomas Edison is also an honoree. He was most recently inducted into the Consumer Technology Association Hall of Fame in November, 2016. Dr. Haartsen helped to create the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, served as chairman of the Bluetooth air protocol specification group, and played an important role in obtaining worldwide regulatory approval for the Bluetooth technology.

Dr. Paul Dent, Founder of Koolbridge Solar, is ranked as the #1 inventor in the world in wireless communication with over 350 issued US patents and over 1,000 internationally. He has a long standing professional and personal relationship with Dr. Haartsen, having hired Dr. Haartsen at Ericsson Research in 1991 in Research Triangle Park, NC. Dr. Haartsen has joined Dr. Dent and other engineers at Koolbridge Solar to develop new applications for Koolbridge Solar Smart Appliance Communications which includes communications over the home electricity network, a novel version of Power Line Communications. Dr. Haartsen has already begun to make contributions regarding new patent applications which will further expand the present Koolbridge Solar Patent Portfolio. He will also contribute towards Koolbridge Solar’s growth outside of the US, and reach into the international markets.

“I am very excited about being able to again work closely with Dr. Haartsen since our days at Ericsson, and collaborating with him on developing new and exciting products for the renewable energy market segment,” said Dr. Paul Dent, Founder and Director, Koolbridge Solar.

“It has always been a pleasure to work with Dr. Dent who acted as my mentor during my early days in industry. I am impressed with Koolbridge technology and strongly believe that by bringing intelligent communications and control in energy management, we can increase efficiency and reduce our energy demand,” said Dr. Jaap C. Haartsen, Technology Advisor and Independent consultant, Koolbridge Solar.

About Koolbridge Solar

Koolbridge Solar is the “Gateway to the Intelligent Home.” It is the first company to design, develop and sell the next generation of innovative intelligence driven, solar-ready, electrical power products that automatically select the most economical use of utility, solar, battery, wind or generator power for homes and businesses on a circuit by circuit basis. Koolbridge Solar has patented and patent-pending products under development that effectively capture, manage and distribute electrical energy throughout homes or businesses. Moreover, with Koolbridge’s first product, the SMART LOAD CENTER™, there is no power interruption whatsoever if the grid goes down while using solar power.