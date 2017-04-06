Jostens Creates 2016 Champion Rings for Clemson Tigers

Jostens partnered with the Clemson Tigers to create three 2016 Championship Rings. Their rings, custom designed by Jostens representatives who are Clemson graduates, tell an amazing story of hard work, extraordinary dedication and the university’s unmistakable family culture.

Jostens, the leading provider of high-end custom jewelry for college and professional sports teams, today presented the Clemson University Tigers with three 2016 Championship Rings during the weekly Family Night dinner at Clemson’s Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

2016 National Championship Ring

The 2016 National Championship ring, which represents Clemson’s second national championship in football, the first being back in 1981, was designed by Clemson alumni. It’s the first-ever National Championship Ring produced in two-tone.

The top of the ring features a total of 89 stones, to highlight the 89 wins of Coach Dabo Swinney’s teams. The iconic Tiger paw is imprinted in the center, made completely of diamonds.

The ring top also includes three orange stones on the top edge, representing the three ACC championships of Coach Swinney’s career, and five orange stones on the bottom edge, representing Clemson’s five straight bowl wins. Also included on the edge are the team slogans of “Embrace the Target” and “Finish, No Regrets.”

One side features the final score of 35-31 against University of Alabama on Jan. 9, as well as “National Championship,” “BACK2BACK” and “CFP.” The other side features the Tigers helmet with the year 2016.

An image of the 2016 National Championship Ring will be featured on Clemson’s 2017-2018 athletics poster.

2016 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship Ring

Jostens partnered with the Tigers to design the 2016 ACC Championship Ring, which reflects the team’s Dec. 3 win over Virginia Tech.

The 2016 ACC Championship Ring features matching ACC trophies on the ring face, which represent the team’s back-to-back championships, as well as six marquis-cut stones, which reflect Clemson’s six top-10 winning seasons.

Sixteen stones are featured on the sides of the ring’s face, representing Clemson’s 16 ACC titles.

The final score of 42-35 is featured on one side of the ring with “ACC Championship 2016,” while the player’s name and “16th ACC Championship” are included on the other side.

2016 College Football Playoff (CFP) Championship Ring

Jostens also worked with Clemson to design the 2016 CFP Championship Ring, which includes custom-designed panels that represent the university’s wins in both the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and the CFP National Championship game.

The ring’s face includes a football surrounded by diamonds, with “National Champions” spelled out on the top and bottom. One side of the ring features the player’s name, final score of 35-31 against University of Alabama, and “National Championship 2017.” The other side features “38-0,” “PlayStation Fiesta Bowl” and “Tigers.”

“Jostens did a phenomenal job producing our National Championship rings. We have dreamed about getting these rings for a long time,” said Dabo Swinney, Clemson Head Football Coach. “One of our slogans this year was to ‘give a little extra.’ Well, Jostens put a little extra into producing these rings. The detail on each ring is unbelievable, and we are very appreciative. The box, complete with the schedule, combined with the three rings, tells the story of this special season. It is a story 20, 25 years from now everyone involved with our program will be able to relive with great pride each time they open this box.”

“Jostens is excited to have partnered with the Tigers to celebrate their amazing victories,” said Chris Poitras, Jostens Division Vice President, College & Sports. “Their rings, custom designed by Jostens representatives who are Clemson graduates, tell an amazing story of hard work, extraordinary dedication and the university’s unmistakable family culture.”

History of Clemson and Jostens

Jostens has partnered with Clemson’s football program since 2012 on the following projects:



2012 Chick-Fil-A Bowl

2014 Orange Bowl

2014 Russell Athletic Bowl

2015 ACC Championship

2016 Orange Bowl

Jostens has also partnered with Clemson Athletics since 2012 on the following projects:

Letter Winner Rings

2013 ACC Champions Indoor Track

2013 ACC Champions Outdoor Track

2014 ACC Champions Men’s Soccer

2015 ACC Champions Indoor Track

2015 ACC Champions Outdoor Track

2016 ACC Champions Baseball

2016 ACC Champions Men’s Golf

