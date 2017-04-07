Alpha Source Logo “The Alpha Source acquisition of Medical Optics is part of an ongoing growth strategy to expand our comprehensive portfolio of medical equipment parts, field service and depot repair options,” said Rick Lytle, Chief Executive Officer.

Alpha Source announced today that it has expanded its portfolio of medical equipment repair service offerings through a recent investment in Medical Optics. Medical Optics, a global leader of endoscope and surgical instrument repair, will operate as a business unit of Alpha Source. Together, Alpha Source and Medical Optics will continue to enhance their portfolio of solutions for healthcare customers seeking to extend the life of their medical equipment; and the patients who depend on them.

“The Alpha Source acquisition of Medical Optics is part of an ongoing growth strategy to expand our comprehensive portfolio of medical equipment parts, field service and depot repair options,” said Rick Lytle, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Source and Medical Optics. “Medical Optics has a proven approach, focusing on rapid and flexible customer responsiveness, and we are excited to partner with the talented Medical Optics management team.”

Founded by Frank Malvasio in 1997, Medical Optics has grown into a premier, international and ISO certified endoscope repair company with a strong reputation for high quality, efficient turn-around of endoscopes and surgical instruments. “Our customers will continue to work directly with their trusted Medical Optics sales and service contacts, experiencing the same superior levels of customer service they’ve come to expect,” said Malvasio. “In addition, through commercial and supply chain partnership with Alpha Source, our ability to respond to customer needs and market growth becomes stronger.”

“The Alpha Source team is pleased by the continued operational and investment support from our private equity sponsor Baird Capital,” said Lytle. “Given the rapidly changing healthcare marketplace, hospitals and other healthcare providers will benefit from our broadening portfolio of medical equipment service offerings.”

###

About Medical Optics

Medical Optics is the industry leader for equipment, endoscope and instrument repair including complete restoration needs. Since its launch in 1997, every piece of equipment has been repaired with expert precision and unparalleled care at a state-of-the art facility. Medical Optics always adheres to the highest standards of excellence, and provides reliable service to clients globally throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

For more information, visit medicaloptics.com or call 800-286-9542.

About Alpha Source

Alpha Source Inc. provides solutions to extend the life of medical equipment for health care customers and their equipment repair providers. Established in 1986, Alpha Source is a unique blend of OEM quality and Independent Service Provider flexibility. Alpha Source delivers four distinct, ISO13485:2003 certified and FDA registered offerings: a nationally scaled imaging service division, depot repair operations, manufacturing of OEM quality medical battery packs, and distribution and logistics of over 60,000 SKUs of biomed parts, supplies and accessories. Alpha Source is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and owned by private equity sponsor, Baird Capital.

For a complete company description, visit alphasource.com or call 800-654-9845.