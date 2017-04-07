Steven Tyler signs Soundwaves Art Foundation limited editon artwork to benefit Janie's Fund. Steven Tyler signs Soundwaves artwork to benefit Janie's Fund.

Steven Tyler is bringing the re-recording of “Janie’s Got A Gun” to life to support his philanthropic initiative Janie’s Fund. The project with Soundwaves artist Tim Wakefield has produced unique and distinctive digital artworks on canvas to be sold through the Soundwaves Art Foundation to support the fund.

Through “Janie’s Got a Gun,” Tyler gave a voice to abused girls and women. Now, with the creation of Janie’s Fund, he is helping girls heal from the trauma of abuse and neglect. Tyler says, “’Janie’s Got A Gun?’ No. Janie’s Got a FUND!”

Janie’s Fund was created by Tyler in partnership with national nonprofit Youth Villages. Janie’s Fund provides proven ways to address the trauma of sexual and physical abuse in children and through the help of Tyler, have been able to expand these services to help more girls. At the end of its first year, an outpouring of support from donors across 38 countries helped raise more than $1.9 million for Janie’s Fund, allowing Youth Villages to provide more than 56,000 days of care for abused and neglected girls.

Wakefield’s artwork has been described as a “truly unique visual expression of sound.” His creations begin by digitally manipulating, shaping, and coloring sound waves generated from a studio recording of the song. The result is a visually stunning representation of the audio, taking on an entirely new art form. Wakefield’s collaboration with Steven Tyler and Janie’s Fund features three artworks created from the re-recording of “Janie’s Got A Gun.” There is one original and 33 limited edition pieces of each artwork. All pieces are numbered and signed by Steven Tyler and Tim Wakefield.

The artwork is available for purchase here: https://soundwavesartfoundation.com/product/steventylerart/

Previous collaborators with Soundwaves Art Foundation include: ABBA, Alt-J, The Avett Brothers, Bee Gees, The Black Keys, Bon Jovi, Joe Bonamassa, Coldplay, Duran Duran, Elbow, Bryan Ferry, Peter Frampton, Ellie Goulding, Hunter Hayes, Jason Isbell, Journey, Joy Division, The Killers, Kings of Leon, Mark Knopfler, Nick Mason (of Pink Floyd), Steve Miller, Mumford & Sons, Muse, New Order, Robert Plant & Band of Joy, Queen, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Royal Blood, Sam Smith, Stereophonics, Take That, Derek Trucks, Steve Vai, Roger Waters, and Brian Wilson.

Founded by Tim Wakefield, Soundwaves Art Foundation has raised funds around the world for music-related charities. “I am so excited for this year’s fundraiser. The list of artists involved is spectacular, and I am so proud to have been able to work with them to create these unique pieces,” Wakefield states. “While the creative process is always special for me, what’s really near and dear to my heart is the philanthropic side of this. The proceeds from the sale of the artwork will benefit some great charities chosen by the collaborating icons and myself; it’s an honor to know that every piece purchased will go to a great cause.”

About Soundwaves Art Foundation

Soundwaves Art Foundation was founded by renowned artist Tim Wakefield in 2014. The foundation has been involved in giving events with the Gibson Foundation, T.J. Martell Foundation, Nordoff Robbins, the Bonnaroo Works Fund, Notes for Notes, Music Rising, Hope & Homes for Children, and MusiCorps. In 2014 Wakefield offered his creations in an effort with Austin City Limits to benefit ACL, KLRU, and Austin PBS; through his work they raised over $40,000. In 2015 he partnered with War Child to raise over $86,000 for their Children of Syria campaign. Wakefield continues to collaborate with artists to create his signature Soundwaves Art. For more information on Soundwaves Art Foundation: http://www.soundwavesartfoundation.com

About Janie’s Fund

Janie’s Fund is a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Steven first gave voice to this cause with his hit “Janie’s Got a Gun,” and his establishment of the fund ensures that these vulnerable girls will have an enduring voice for years to come. Janie’s Fund has two important goals: to bring much-needed awareness to the issue of abuse and neglect of children and to generate financial support to ensure that girls receive the most effective services available to help them overcome the trauma and pain of abuse. Contributions to Janie’s Fund support proven programs at Youth Villages that have demonstrated effectiveness in addressing the trauma of sexual and physical abuse in children as well as expansion of these services to help even more girls. Since its founding in 2015, Janie’s Fund has attracted donors from 38 countries, raising $1.9 million and providing more than 56,000 days of care for abused and neglected girls. Learn more at http://www.JaniesFund.org.

About Youth Village

Youth Villages is a private nonprofit organization that helps more than 22,000 of America's most vulnerable children and families each year in 13 states and Washington, D.C. Youth Villages has been recognized by Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report, and was identified by The White House as one of the nation's most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. For more information about Youth Villages, visit http://www.youthvillages.org.