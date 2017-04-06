Catalyst, the award-winning manufacturer of the world’s most protective and stylish waterproof cases and accessories for electronic devices, announces the first waterproof, drop proof carry case for AirPods at Pepcom Digital Focus Spring Showcase April 6th in New York City. Catalyst also expands upon its Catalyst Exclusives portfolio and introduces new, Limited Edition colorways, including a Glow-in-the-Dark collection of cases for AirPods, Apple Watch Series 2 and 12.9” iPad Pro.

“We are excited to introduce the very first waterproof case for AirPods to market, ” said June Lai, CEO of Catalyst. “There’s nothing like it on the market. The sleek cover is waterproof, drop proof and secures your AirPods case with a carabiner for both convenience and protection. Our commitment is to constantly invent and launch new and innovative products. We are also happy to announce our Catalyst Exclusives Collection which provides new options for users to customize the style of their Catalyst cases and still enjoy the same quality and total protection our brand is known for.”

Catalyst Case for AirPods

US$ 24.99 | Pre-order Now | Available in May

The first of its kind Catalyst case for AirPods is a premium protective case that is a stylish, essential everyday accessory. Made of a soft premium silicone, the case is IP67 waterproof to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof to 4ft (1.2m). Its slim, minimalist and designed so users have convenient access to the charge port. The included carabiner allows the case to be easily attached to a belt loop, bag or backpack so that you can always find your AirPods and they are easily accessible.

Limited Edition Catalyst Case for Apple Watch Series 2 and Limited Edition Watch Bands

US $59.99 | For 38mm Apple Watch Series 2 / Deep Plum

Pre-order Now | Available in April

US $59.99 | For 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 / Army Green

Pre-order Now | Available in April

US$19.99 | 24mm watch band for 42mm Apple Watch case / Red Hot & Army Green

Pre-order Now | Available in April

The Limited Edition Catalyst Cases for Apple Watch Series 2 are available in Deep Plum, Army Green and Glow-in-the-Dark. Every Catalyst case for Apple Watch Series 2 is tested waterproof to 330ft (100m) – which significantly enhances the waterproof rating of the naked device. For drier adventures, the cases also protect against dust, dirt, sand and impacts of up to 2m while preserving the full functionality of the device.

Catalyst is also introducing Limited Edition 24mm Watch Bands for the 42mm Apple Watch Series 1 or 42mm Apple Watch Series 2. The bands will be available in 2 exciting colors: Red Hot and Army Green so users can customize their Catalyst Apple Watch case. The bands are made with dust-resistant, comfortable rubber and are easy to remove and install.

“Catalyst has always created great looking products which offer unmatched performance - giving users total confidence to use their devices in any environment,” said Co-Founder and Chief Designer Josh Wright. “We created a range of colorways for our new products that we think looks great.”

Catalyst Exclusives - Glow-in-the-Dark Collection

US $29.99 | Catalyst Case for AirPods in | Pre-Order Now | Available in April

US$69.99 | Catalyst Case for 38mm or 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 | Pre-Order Now | Available in April

US $159.99 | Catalyst Case for 12.9” iPad Pro | Pre-Order Now | Available in April

For a limited time only, Catalyst introduces a new collection of Glow-in-the-Dark cases for just for fun. “When we first launched on Kickstarter, we create a limited edition Glow-in-the-Dark case,” says Josh Wright. “This was a massive hit with customers and we wanted to go back to our roots. This exclusive family of glowing products still features the industry leading waterproof and drop proof ratings that Catalyst is known for – only now you’ll be able to show them off in the dark.”

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a lifestyle accessories brand founded to create iconic products that enable people to explore and share their world. Catalyst offers the highest performance accessories that are the best value for their customers.

Josh Wright is an award‐winning industrial designer who graduated from the Art Center College of Design and June Lai is the research, development and business partner at Catalyst. Together, after seeing a need for a product that fit their needs but did not yet exist, they designed and developed an iPhone case that would protect their products through their many outdoor and underwater adventures. Since Catalyst’s inception in 2010 the brand has introduced their highest-performance line of everyday cases, accessories and sleeves featuring their own proprietary technology.