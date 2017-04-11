Liaison International today announced that its Centralized Application Services (CAS) are now able to accept electronic transcripts from the most widely-adopted academic credential management system in the United States. A new partnership with Parchment facilitated adding this functionality to the 40+ services powered by Liaison while protecting the sensitive applicant information contained within these integral application documents.

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 7,000 programs on more than 900 campuses streamline admissions through its CAS technology and supplemental verification and processing services. Historically, most applicants had to submit a paper request for official transcripts to be mailed from their registrar’s office to Liaison’s Watertown-based headquarters. Once received, these were opened, scanned and manually verified. Leveraging the same technology that has helped millions of people and thousands of schools exchange more than 20 million transcripts and other credentials globally, applicants can now request official transcripts with just a few clicks and easily track the status of their requests.

“Applying to college is time consuming and stressful. The frustrations of small inconveniences, like a labor-intensive process for requesting transcripts, add up,” said George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. “We’re excited to work with Parchment to remove barriers keeping prospective students from the vast opportunities presented by higher education.”

“Parchment is committed to helping students turn credentials into opportunities,” said Matthew Pittinsky, Ph.D., CEO of Parchment. “Many of the over 8,000 organizations that work with us to send, receive and innovate credentials also work with Liaison to facilitate their strategic admissions decisions. A collaboration was a clear next step once we realized the benefits our work together would offer our mutual partners.”

To learn more about how Liaison has helped colleges across the U.S. process millions of applications each year, visit http://www.liaisonedu.com. To learn more about how Parchment has facilitated the exchange of millions of credentials, visit http://parchment.com.