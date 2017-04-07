Acer a Finalist for 2017 Oracle Digital Self-Service Excellence Award

Finalists were selected from more than 80 nominees by a panel of specialists from the Oracle Web Self-Service organization that looked at a broad range of criteria.

Acer America announced today its Acer Support web site is a finalist for the 2017 Oracle Digital Self-Service Excellence award for being a shining example of how to implement Web Self Service. Acer is one of the top three finalists, which also includes Starbucks and Toyota. The winner will be announced on April 26 along with other 2017 Oracle Service Cloud award winners.

Finalists were selected from more than 80 nominees by a panel of specialists from the Oracle Web Self-Service organization that looked at a broad range of criteria, including functionality, benefits and readiness for future innovations. Their decisions are based on how the company has implemented their product, provided value to their organization and customers, and achieved quantifiable results.

“We are thrilled to be honored as a finalist in Oracle’s Service Cloud awards this year,” said Mark Groveunder, Acer vice president, customer service. “We make it a top priority to provide our customers with a robust website that gives quick and easy access to a wealth of helpful information and solutions.”

Acer uses the Oracle Service Cloud platform for its Acer Group global support sites. These sites provide Acer Answers knowledge base articles offering tutorials and posts from knowledgeable community members in 12 different languages. They also deliver email and chat support, including chat on Acer Store sites.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer’s 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit http://www.acer.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Acer America Corp.

Erin Davern Tel: +949-471-7785 Email: erin.davern(at)acer.com

© 2017 Acer America Corp. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.