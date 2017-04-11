Left Bank at K Station: Transforming Home

Pub Room

Left Bank at K Station recently completed a 4-month renovation of its lobby and resident common spaces. This renovation was designed to enhance the warmth and functionality of these amenity spaces to support modern residents and how they prefer to live and work.

To showcase these renovations, a grand opening event is slated for April 13 at 6:00 pm. Food, beverage, music and prizes will be paired along with tours of the amenity spaces.

Left Bank is a 36-story, 451-unit, luxury apartment building featuring stunning views down the Chicago River to Lake Michigan. This LEED Silver certified building is located at 300 N Canal: just minutes from the train station, close to the “L,” a short walk to the loop, and close to the Randolph Street and Fulton Market award winning restaurant district. Left Bank at K Station offers studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with condominium-quality appointments, such as granite counters, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchens and in-home washers and dryers.

Originally a small, restrictive space for resident gatherings, the updated lobby space now features an open floor plan with a variety of seating areas and work spaces. The openness of these spaces allows extensive natural light throughout. A new modern fire place spreads warmth throughout the spaces. A sound system and greater technology access creates a more flexible space to meet the needs of residents and their guests.

With the completion of this renovation, Left Bank now offers residents a pub room, a party room, a conference room and a business center – all of which help build community and increase socialization. Some of the areas that were under-utilized are now activated, especially the second-floor walkway where glass top work stations have been added, overlooking the lobby.

The renovations were completed by Kaufman and O’Neil Architecture, Eleni Interiors, and Norcon, Inc.

Laramar Management Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Chicago-based, real estate and management company The Laramar Group, has handled the on-site management of Left Bank at K Station since 2008.