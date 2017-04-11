We support this event & partner with organizations to secure leaders who not only understand, but who can also navigate their way around these issues and continue to promote the sustained growth of the company," said Tara Kochis, President, Slone Partners.

Premier executive search firm Slone Partners is proud to show its ongoing support to the Executive War College as a Corporate Benefactor for this year’s event. Hosted in New Orleans, the Executive War College conference addresses the most current challenges the laboratory medicine industry is facing.

Each year, over 700 of the country's most preeminent pathologists, laboratory administrators and industry executives convene at the Executive War College conference to share insights, discuss market trends, and uncover strategies to key management and reimbursement issues.

“The industry now operates under some of the strictest reimbursement policies we have seen in decades. More than ever, companies need to recruit the best industry talent. There is no time for trial and error. This is why we support this event and partner with organizations to secure leaders who not only understand, but who can also navigate their way around these issues and continue to promote the sustained growth of the company,” said Tara Kochis-Stach, President of Slone Partners.

“With the steady shift from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursement, clinical laboratories in the U.S. face growing pressure to respond appropriately to this trend,” stated Robert L. Michel, Founder of the Executive War College. “Lab industry leaders must be nimble in developing and deploying strategies to help their labs deliver state-of-the-art clinical services. One company that is fully informed about the latest developments in the medical lab marketplace is Slone Partners. Their work with many of the nation’s leading lab organizations gives them unique insights into current trends, the specific skills in highest demand, and how to help labs recruit and retain the best leaders. For those reasons, the Executive War College believes that Slone Partners’ participation as a Corporate Benefactor provides attendees with a timely and unique resource that can help them stay ahead of forces of change in today’s healthcare system.”

For the 11th consecutive year, Slone Partners’ executive recruitment team will be in attendance at the conference to meet with industry leaders and discuss the impact of recent market trends and challenges in hiring talent.

The 22nd Annual Executive War College will be held May 2-3, 2017 at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans. To learn more, visit: http://www.executivewarcollege.com.

About Slone Partners

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that specializes in recruitment for the diagnostics, life sciences, clinical trials, contract research, healthcare information technology and laboratory testing industries with offices in Boston, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.

For more information about Slone Partners’ services, visit: http://www.slonepartners.com