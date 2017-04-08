Design By Humans is pleased to announce the expansion of their All Over Collection by incorporating artwork from their community of highly talented artists. To make the process more exciting, the designs featured in the collection will be selected via a design contest with cash prizes of $750, $500, $350 for the top three positions, respectively. All winning designs will be sold on-demand as men's and women's crew neck tees and tank tops.

In addition to the grand prize winners, designs from fifteen runner-ups will also be added to the Design By Humans All Over Collection as on-demand products. The grand prize winners and the runner-ups will retain the rights to their artwork and will receive royalties for every sale made via https://www.designbyhumans.com/. Designs from the participating artists will be accepted for a period of two weeks starting from April 5. The voting process to determine the winners will start from April 26, and continue until May 3.

Interested artists and designers can find out more about this contest at https://www.designbyhumans.com/contest/all-over-design-contest/.

Design By Humans offers customized storefronts where independent artists, gamers and content producers can demonstrate their creative talent. Their existing product line comprises of an impressive collection of hoodies, graphic tees, tank tops, hoodie zip-up sweatshirts, wall prints, crew necks, and phone cases. The tees in their All Over collection will be printed on-demand using a sublimated cut and sew technique. In this process, the design is sublimated on each piece of the garment before they are sewn together. This technique ensures that the entire shirt gets covered by the design.

Inviting independent artists to submit their designs, Design By Humans’ President Jeff Sierra mentioned, “All Over Tees really allow the artist to use the entire t-shirt as their canvas to produce some very unique t-shirt designs that you won’t find anywhere else. We’re really excited to bring this opportunity to the Design By Humans art community.”

Independent creators interested in joining the Design By Humans community are encouraged to open a store and submit their designs at https://www.designbyhumans.com/become-an-artist/.

About Design By Humans:

Design By Humans is a marketplace for independent artists, gamers and content producers, offering customized storefronts and print on-demand products for consumers. The Design By Humans product line includes a range of the highest quality graphic tees, hoodies, zip-up sweatshirts, tank tops, crew necks, phone cases and wall prints from over 15,000 international creators from all around the world.