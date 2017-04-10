Author Elizabeth A. Coons has released her new children’s book, “The Bravest Adventure,” a short poetry book that tells its readers they can do anything they set out to do. The vibrantly illustrated story of a fearless young girl opening the door to brave new adventures will appeal to readers of all ages.

Kirkus described the book as “a delightful, well-thought-out tale that should appeal to young readers who are eager to explore. . . Readers will believe her overall message that all types of adventures are exciting.”

The book features a young girl who travels to faraway places and finds multiple adventures along the way. Coons emphasizes the importance of an unbridled imagination, but also focuses on small ventures, like writing poems or flying kites.

“Adventures, both extraordinary and everyday, can be found if you only dare to follow what’s inside and be true to your heart,” Coons said. “I hope every young reader reads this, and learns that happiness comes from within.”

Coons hopes her message will not only reach young children, but resonate with young adults as well. “This book would be a great graduation gift, because it would give young adults the inspiration they need to pursue their calling.”

“The Bravest Adventure” encourages its readers to reach for their destiny through exploration and adventure, and reassures them that following their heart is the true key to discovery.

“The Bravest Adventure”

By Elizabeth A. Coons

Illustrated by Betony Coons

ISBN: 978-1-48083-513-9 (hardcover)

Available at the Archway Publishing website and Coons’ website

About the author

Elizabeth A. Coons graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She has spent much of her life as a writer, as well as working with and advocating for children of all ages. She and her husband currently reside in Lawrence, Kansas, where they raised their two sons.

To learn more about Coons, please visit her website.

