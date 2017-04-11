ImageSoft Awarded Platinum and Diamond Partner Status with Hyland

ImageSoft is a shining example of the value our partners bring to market, and their exemplary delivery and support of industry-leading technology solutions is deserving of Platinum and Diamond partner status recognition

ImageSoft, Inc., provider of the JusticeTech® suite of solutions for a paperless court, today announced it has achieved Platinum and Diamond partner status as an authorized OnBase by Hyland Solution Provider. This is the 13th consecutive year ImageSoft has received the Platinum Award – which is based on the reseller company’s strength in the marketplace – and the 15th consecutive year to achieve Diamond partner status which is an indication of excellence in supporting customers.

OnBase is an information platform for managing content, processes and cases. OnBase has transformed thousands of organizations worldwide by empowering them to become more agile, efficient and effective. It provides enterprise content management (ECM), case management, business process management (BPM), records management and capture all on a single platform.

The Platinum and Diamond partner award status emphasizes the advantages that ImageSoft and OnBase provide in helping courts and other organizations achieve a more efficient and less costly paperless environment.

“We are delighted to again achieve the highly sought status of Platinum and Diamond partner with Hyland,” said ImageSoft President Scott Bade. “Our companies combine to offer the best technology and process management solutions that are available to the government, healthcare and insurance industries.”

“Because of Hyland’s commitment to our customers, we only partner with the best solution providers in the industry,” said Eric Miller, director of channel sales at Hyland. “ImageSoft is a shining example of the value our partners bring to market, and their exemplary delivery and support of industry-leading technology solutions is deserving of Platinum and Diamond partner status recognition.”

JusticeTech solution suite. The Paperless Court People.

About ImageSoft, Inc.

ImageSoft, Inc. provides document and process management solutions to automate, streamline and improve workplace operations. Specializing with courts and government, ImageSoft has developed a tightly integrated suite of technologies called JusticeTech™ that provide eFiling, CMS, eBench and ECM (enterprise content management) to courts to streamline case flow processing for both civil and criminal cases. Since 1996, ImageSoft’s technology and workflow solutions have increased productivity, reduced operating costs and saved time and money for customers in government, and the healthcare and insurance industries. ImageSoft serves customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For more information about JusticeTech, visit the website at http://www.justicetech.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 15,500 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit OnBase.com.