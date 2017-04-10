CallTower, an industry leading global unified communications (UC) and collaboration company today announced a strategic partnership with Five9, a leading provider of cloud software for the enterprise contact center market.

CallTower delivers the most advanced unified communications and collaboration solutions to enable people to easily connect. With this strategic alignment with Five9, CallTower is now able to provide its customers with an innovative enterprise virtual contact center solution.

The Five9 solution delivers a full end-to-end solution with sophisticated management applications such as: supervisor desktop to monitor and coach agents, real-time and historical reporting, recording, workforce management, quality monitoring, out-of-the-box and custom CRM integrations.

“We are extremely pleased to provide to our customers the option of an enterprise cloud contact center solution powered by Five9,” said Shaun Chambers, CallTower’s Chief Product Officer. "Our partnership with Five9 enables us to provide an industry leading enterprise solution that will help customers leverage cloud communications. With this offering we can deliver a large-scale contact center experience that will noticeably improve agent productivity, effectiveness and overall customer satisfaction.”

“This combined telecommunications and cloud contact center offering gives CallTower customers a seamless user experience and provides contact center agents with the solutions they need to exceed their customers’ expectations,” said Dan Burkland, EVP Global Sales & Services, Five9.

CallTower and Five9 will both be at the Channel Partner Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, April 10 – April 14, 2017. CallTower will be at booth 559 at Five9 will be at booth 244.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud software for the enterprise contact center market, bringing the power of the cloud to thousands of customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Since 2001, Five9 has led the cloud revolution in contact centers, helping organizations transition from legacy premise-based solutions to the cloud. Five9 provides businesses with reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable cloud contact center software designed to create exceptional customer experiences, increase agent productivity, and deliver tangible business results.

About CallTower

CallTower exists to enable people to easily connect to transact business communications. Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® Unified Communications Manager, Microsoft® Skype for Business, Office 365 and Adobe Connect services for business customers. CallTower enhances our clients’ strategic and operational capabilities by integrating VoIP service, mobile applications, email hosting, unified messaging, instant messaging, audio, web and video conferencing, collaboration tools, contact center, cloud services and global networks solutions into one reliable platform.