PM-CP Logo "It is a distinct honor to have The Family Coppola join the ranks of premium winemakers who continue to recognize the exceptional fruit grown on Pine Mountain and to be a part of this great community of vintners and growers." says AVA President Hoffner

Pine Mountain-Cloverdale Peak (PM-CP) AVA (American Viticultural Area) continues to grow its reputation, along with its ultra-premium Bordeaux varietal grapes. The Family Coppola has just announced the purchase of the 13 acre Silverwood Vineyard from Barry and Jackie Hoffner, owners of Silverwood Ranch, for an undisclosed amount.

Established as an AVA in 2011, PM-CP has seen the entrance of renowned producers like Jackson Family Wines, who has about 100 planted acres within the AVA, partly for their premium brand Captûre Wines, and Imagery Estates, purchased by the Livermore based Wine Group in 2015. Imagery Estates continues to receive accolades for their PM-CP appellated wines. The AVA’s defining characteristic is its high elevation that varies between 1,600 – 3,000 feet, exposing the vineyards to daylight longer than the fog covered valleys.

Silverwood Vineyard is located high atop the Pine Mountain - Cloverdale Peak AVA near the increasingly sought out Alexander Valley city of Cloverdale, California. Silverwood Vineyard, is an ultra-premium Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec producing vineyard and Francis Ford Coppola Winery has been purchasing grapes for their highly-acclaimed flagship Archimedes wine for several vintages.

The Hoffner's (considered to be pioneers of the distinguished AVA) are pleased to welcome Francis Ford Coppola Winery as their new neighbor on Pine Mountain. “Having worked closely with the winery over the past decade to supply wine grapes to their Archimedes label, we highly value their recognition of the superior quality of wine grapes grown at Silverwood Ranch and within the Pine Mountain-Cloverdale Peak AVA, and we appreciate their efforts to be good stewards of the land in an area that we cherish,” says Barry Hoffner, how has served as the AVA's President since its inception.

Corey Beck, President & Director of Winemaking of Francis Ford Coppola Winery stated, “We’ve been sourcing Silverwood Vineyard fruit for our Archimedes wine for several years, so it already feels like an extension of our estate vineyard program. For that reason, Francis has decided to rename it Archimedes Vineyard, paying homage to his uncle for whom the wine is named.” The wine pays tribute to Coppola's Uncle Archie who was named after the legendary mathematician and inventor of the 'Solar Heat Ray' or heliostat, Archimedes. “We also plan to take full advantage of the sun’s rays by planting about 30 acres as early as next year, all aligned within our sustainability model that we embrace.”

About Pine Mountain-Cloverdale Peak AVA

The Pine Mountain-Cloverdale Peak Appellation was established in December 2011 and is one of the highest elevation grape-growing regions in California. The AVA, which rises from 1,600 feet at its lowest point to 3,000 feet at the mountain’s peak, has grapes growing primarily at 1,800 feet and higher. The very high elevation of the mountain affects fog cover, hours of daylight, daytime and nighttime temperatures, rainfall, and wind — virtually every climatic element influencing wine grape production.

