Allied Telecom, a single-source network provider of voice and data services, and CNSG, a national telecom master distributor, have been partnering for years with great success to reliably deliver robust telecom services to small and mid-sized businesses throughout the Washington DC metro area. Their commitment to the SMB market is all the more important in the current telecom landscape, as larger carriers shift their attention to the Enterprise market.

Ken Williams, CEO of Allied Telecom, and Ali Niroo, Managing Director of CNSG in Washington DC, worked together for 2 years at Allied to bring premier services to DC’s SMB clients before Ali Niroo left to join CNSG. “I am grateful for the time at Allied and I learned more from Ken Williams than anyone else in the industry about how networks are designed and delivered,” said Niroo. Their work together during those years laid the foundation for the strong partnership that exists today between CNSG and Allied.

ALLIED: A NETWORK PROVIDER THAT GOES ABOVE & BEYOND

Allied and CNSG’s shared dedication to solving complex technical challenges with a focus on client success is unparalleled in the industry. Together, the two companies pool their areas of expertise to serve hundreds of voice and data SMB clients across DC. “Allied has been a very reliable provider from a delivery and cost perspective for IP transit, interconnect, unified communications and hosted voices services,” Niroo stated.

CNSG also appreciates Allied’s unique ability to provide creative engineering solutions and last-minute “Save-the-Day” service to SMB clients with mission-critical connectivity needs. “Allied has their own dedicated team and trucks, so if a client needs bandwidth at the 11th hour, Allied is the first provider we are calling because we have built a lot of trust with them based on their ability to consistently deliver in the past. Other providers may give you standard intervals, but Allied thinks outside the box and uses different technical approaches to get it done quickly. If you have issues, Allied is responsive and that makes all the difference. I know how dedicated they are because I used to work at Allied as I learned the telecom business,” said Niroo.

CNSG & ALLIED: PARTNERS IN CLIENT CARE

The partnership between Allied and CNSG continues to mutually flourish. Williams knows the value of a partner who shares his client-first mindset, saying, “Allied’s growth is tied to strong relationships with partners like Ali Niroo and CNSG. Ali’s prolific work has been impressive in the DC market and has been instrumental in our growth with channel partners. Ali knows how technology can enhance each client’s communication and overall business, enabling them to focus on their core business. Ali delivers for his clients and we are happy to be the single-source network provider supporting Ali and CNSG’s growth.“

Client advocacy is the first priority for CNSG and Allied – and it shows in their consistent delivery of best-in-class products and services for the SMB market, provided with the utmost integrity and credibility. When they say they can deliver, they do – full stop. Niroo stated, “We are built around trust, and aligning with Allied enables this trust to be delivered to clients on a daily basis.” Williams added, “We look forward to many years of working with Ali Niroo and CNSG to grow our collective delivery of premier technology services to clients.”

ABOUT ALLIED TELECOM: For over 25 years, Allied has proudly served the Washington DC Metro Area and Mid-Atlantic Region as a vendor-agnostic, single-source provider of Internet, data transport, voice, and Unified Communications solutions. Known best as a “trusted technology advisor,” Allied has built its reputation through expert, white glove care and personalized attention for clients and partners. For more information about Allied, please visit http://www.alliedtelecom.net.

ABOUT CNSG: Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) is the Premier Master Distributor for Connectivity, Cloud and Cloud Enablement. Led by form C-Level Carrier Executives and supported by the most experienced sales team in the industry, CNSG provides assistance with every aspect of Discovery, Design and Delivery. CNSG is committed to the core philosophy of earning business by building and maintaining true partnerships with every Customer, Partner and Supplier. This unwavering commitment to the success of our partnerships has enabled CNSG to be recognized as the fastest growing Master Agency in the industry. For more information about CNSG, please visit http://www.cnsg.com.