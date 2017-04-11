City Floor Supply Hosts Successful 6th Annual Nailer Day

Each year the crowd gets larger and the competition more intense

City Floor Supply(CFS), the nation’s leading hardwood flooring distributor, held their annual “Nailer Day” event on March 16, 2017. Contractors and vendors came out in record numbers to test their skills and network with other flooring professionals. Representatives from all the top manufacturers were in attendance and more than $5000 in cash and prizes were handed out at the event. See Video highlights.

As always, the much-anticipated “Fastest Nailer in the East” competition was highlight of the day. Sponsored by Aacer Flooring, the contest is a test of skill and speed, as competitors attempt to nail down 18 square feet of 2-1/4” red oak select flooring as quickly as possible. This year’s contest drew more than 40 competitors.

Perennial favorite and reigning champ Robert O’Connell of O’Connell’s Custom Concepts clinched the “Fastest Nailer in the East” title and $500 grand prize with an impressive time of 3:04. Ricardo Silva of FHR Flooring finished 2nd (3:43) and Leon Margarite of Walsh Hardwood flooring finished 3rd (3:45). Ricardo Silva and Michel Guimaraes from FHR Flooring won the Team Competition with a time of 2:20, while Miguel Angel Barradas of CFS won the Friends & Family Division with a time of 4:42.

More than 100 flooring professionals attended the event. “Each year the crowd gets larger and the competition more intense," commented CFS Founder Mike Glavin. “The energy was definitely palpable and everyone had a great time! It was also special because it was the first time that some of our contractors visited our new North American headquarters,” continued Glavin.

Event sponsors included 3M, Aacer, Bona, Bostick, Basic Coatings, Century, Dura Seal, FastenMaster, Festool, Glitsa, Norton Abrasives, the NWFA, Palo Duro, Primatech, Stoehr Flooring, and Vermont Natural Coatings. Attendees received exclusive discounts and had a chance to win tools, equipment and other prizes including major league baseball tickets and a website design/hosting package. As always, City Floor offered free labor on all nailer repairs at their onsite machine shop.

City Floor Supply has already started planning their 7th Annual “Nailer Day” scheduled for March 15, 2018.

