Industrial Supply Company Receives ISO AS9120 Certification

Industrial Supply Company, the largest privately held supply and tool distributor in the Intermountain West, has received ISO AS9120 certification, a prestigious quality management systems standard applicable to organizations that resell, distribute, and warehouse aerospace components.

The standard was developed to address matters such as chain of custody, traceability, and availability of records. AS9120 is based on the general manufacturing standard ISO 9001, but is much more stringent and has almost 100 additional requirements specific to aerospace distributors, focusing on areas that affect product safety and reliability.

The benefits of a distributor aligning with this standard are substantial. Streamlined documentation, improved audit and surveillance efficiency, and enhanced supplier performance are just a few of the advantages of being AS9120 certified.

"It is a very challenging recognition for which to qualify and it shows the strength of our entire team," said Chris Bateman, CEO of Industrial Supply. "This certification sends a message to current and future customers that Industrial Supply is a company committed to quality and continuously improving on our deliverables as a valuable supply-chain partner."

The certification, issued by leading global certification agency NSF International, provides a framework for Industrial Supply to continue its ongoing effort to improve, as part of its company's core values. This certification and the rigorous work behind it will strengthen the company for all stakeholders–customers, suppliers, employees, and owners.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY COMPANY

Industrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916. This Utah based maintenance, repair and operational, and production (MROP) distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and surrounding areas.

In addition to supplies, Industrial Supply also offers customized services that enable customers to increase productivity and manage their inventory. These services include product specialist reviews, vendor management inventory (VMI), safety training, storage and shelving design and tool repair. Visit http://www.indsupply.com for more information.