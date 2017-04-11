new Essence Series wood swing door “We are excited to expand our offerings in the Essence product line,” said Chad Martinez, product manager at Milgard. “The swing doors have a similar look and feel to our recently launched Essence French Sliding Glass Door.

Milgard® Windows & Doors has added to the innovative Essence Series® product line with the introduction of in-swing and out-swing French patio doors, combining the beauty of wood with the durability of fiberglass.

The highly anticipated door style is the newest addition to the product line and comes in 2-4 panel configurations with optional operable and non-operable sidelites. It features three new handle design options with seven finishes to choose from.

“We are excited to expand our offerings in the Essence product line,” said Chad Martinez, product manager at Milgard. “The swing doors have a similar look and feel to our recently launched Essence French Sliding Glass Door so it’s easy to mix and match door styles throughout a house in new home construction or remodeling projects.”

Essence Series patio doors and windows come in three wood interior options including Douglas Fir, Pine, and Primed Pine as well as 16 powder coated exterior finishes including Espresso, Bronze, and Frost.

“The hinges have been updated for improved performance with nine finish options,” Martinez went on to say. “The door offers ADA accessibility options and either top hung or retractable screens are also available.”

Essence Series comes with the Milgard Full Lifetime Warranty that includes parts, labor, and glass breakage coverage. Learn more at: milgard.com/EssenceSwingDoors

About Milgard Windows & Doors Corporation

Milgard Windows & Doors, a Masco company based in Tacoma, Washington, offers a full line of vinyl, wood, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers and homeowners, all backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty, including parts and labor. The company has been recognized for manufacturing the nation’s highest quality vinyl windows eight times in a yearly survey sponsored by Hanley-Wood Inc., publishers of BUILDER Magazine. Milgard has approximately 3,800 dealer locations nationwide. For more information, visit milgard.com or call 1.800.MILGARD.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), parent company of Milgard Windows & Doors, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit Masco.com.