The Katy Jazz Festival hits the mark again this year aiming to please jazz listeners from around the globe with its first-class line-up of artistry that encompasses all subsets of jazz.

The festival includes three different performance venues in Katy High School offering its audiences the opportunity to experience performances from these world-renown professional musicians, university jazz ensembles, high school groups and even junior high and middle school jazz bands!

The Friday Evening Feature Concert will open with the professional jazz sextet; JD Warren & The Rudiment that is a NYC based jazz group lead by husband and wife duo Jeremy & Dermel Warren. The Friday night headliner is world famous saxophonist Eric Marienthal with the MSM Jazz Orchestra directed by Noe Marmolejo. Eric has won two Grammy awards and has been nominated seven times as a member of the Chick Corea Elektric Band and Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band. Eric has recorded 14 solo CD's including his latest entitled "Bridges" with guitarist Chuck Loeb.

The Saturday Evening Feature Concert is the amazing Buddy Rich Big Band, featuring Buddy’s daughter Cathy Rich and drummer Gregg Potter with an incredible band of talented musicians that bring Buddy’s music into the present day.

Prior to each night’s Feature Concert, smooth jazz vocalist Mr. Horace Grigsby will perform in the Lobby beginning at 6:15 PM. All Feature Evening Concerts will be held at 7:30 PM in the Katy HS Performing Arts Center.

On Saturday, April 22, beginning at 10:15 AM and continuing throughout the day, professional performances will take place in the Katy High School Black Box Theatre featuring The Bobby Falk Quintet. Bobby Falk is a drummer, composer, and educator in the Dallas/Ft Worth area. The amazing vocal jazz ensemble Cloudburst Jazz who was inspired and influenced by the New York Voices, Manhattan Transfer, Lambert Hendricks and Ross.

The Bob Henschen Quartet will also capture the stage having backed up the best names in jazz, including Dizzy Gillespie, Freddie Hubbard, Joe Williams, Anita O'Day and Eddie Harris and Houston greats, Arnett Cobb, Don Wilkerson, Jimmy Ford, Mickey Moseley and Tex Allen.

KJF is built on education and mentoring, awakening the musical potential in the minds of students and allows for performance opportunities that garner mentoring from some of the best professors and world renown jazz artists in the music world today.

“The Jazz Network Worldwide takes pride in supporting and promoting the Katy Jazz Festival again this year. This musical setting is a chance of a lifetime for students to capture the musical essence of professional artists and their wisdom toward successful goals in furthering the development and history of jazz”, says Jaijai Jackson of The Jazz Network Worldwide.

The Katy Jazz Festival (KJF) will be held at Katy High School, located at 6331 Highway Blvd., Katy, Texas. Discounted hotel rates are available through the hotel logos on the website, as well as tickets/passes may be purchased on the website: http://www.katyjazzfestival.com.

