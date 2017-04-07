National Center for Policy Analysis’ Executive Director, Lt. Col. Allen West, Congratulates Senior Fellow John R. Graham on Senior Appointment in Trump Administration.

National Center for Policy Analysis’s Executive Director, Lt. Col. Allen West, has released the following statement on the news of the appointment of John R. Graham as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Planning & Evaluation at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

As the Executive Director of the National Center for Policy Analysis, I am proud and honored that the Trump administration, and my former colleague Dr. Tom Price, selected NCPA’s Senior Fellow, John R. Graham. Mr. Graham brings a wealth of valuable and in-depth policy expertise to solving the problems with America’s healthcare system. John will be a valuable asset to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mr. Graham’s senior appointment by the Trump administration is the most recent example of NCPA’s continuing impact on public policy. The NCPA has a long legacy of providing free-market solutions to public policy problems such as the development of Roth IRAs, Health Savings Accounts, and Automatic 401k Enrollment, to name a few. I look forward to seeing Mr. Graham implement the NCPA’s principles at the Department of HHS.

The NCPA is a non-partisan 501c3 public policy organization headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Washington, D.C.

