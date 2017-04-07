Best in Reliability 2017 - Range Logistics “We asked our readers to point out the companies that were routinely following through on service level commitments and making a difference in St. Louis," - Ron Ameln, Publisher of SBM.

“We wanted to find out the best companies in the St. Louis area in reliability,” said Ron Ameln, Publisher of SBM. “We asked our readers to point out the companies that were routinely following through on service level commitments and making a difference in St. Louis. Being included on this Best in Reliability list speaks volumes to the quality of the service provided and the work performed by Range Logistics and these other firms."

"It starts with our carrier certification program, which helps to ensure we're putting a quality product out to the marketplace," said Marc Oberman, President of Carrier Procurement at Range. "I believe our certification program, combined with the training of our people, has allowed us to maintain very high on-time pick-up and delivery percentages and be in this position to get recognized by SBM."

Range Logistics is headquartered in St. Louis MO, and is a leader in third party logistics (3PL) and supply chain consultation. Each sales consultant is a certified supply chain professional (CSCP) through APICS International. With 30-years' combined experience, and more than 400,000 individual shipments coordinated, Range combines experience, technology and the rigorous training of our people (RangeWay™). This combination allows for a low claims-to-load ratio, while at the same time maintaining a high on-time pick-up and delivery percentage.

St. Louis Small Business Monthly is St. Louis’ locally owned business publication, bringing business tips, strategies and analysis to the presidents, CEOs, owners and top executives of 25,000 businesses in the St. Louis Metropolitan region. SBM, founded in 1988, publishes every month and also provides information via the Internet at http://www.SBMon.com and through a variety of business-related forums.