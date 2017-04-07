The American Girl Boutique and Bistro is one of the city’s major tourism assets.

The American Girl Boutique and Bistro is more than just a store – it is a place for a girl’s imagination to soar! Once walking into the boutique and bistro, imaginations will spark and unforgettable memories will be made. The Alpharetta location is the only store in the state of Georgia and is packed with American Girl favorites like a bookstore, specialty bistro and a doll hair salon.

To add to the extraordinary experience, Alpharetta has two hotels that have American Girl packages, each offering something a little extra special for girls and their families during their hotel stay. Special experiences offered include a special check in, pink rooms, cookies and pink lemonade, doll beds and robes.

“The American Girl Boutique and Bistro is one of the city’s major tourism assets,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This campaign is an awesome opportunity to share the attraction and the events going on this summer with our potential visitors and to encourage them to visit Alpharetta and stay in one of the city’s 23 hotels.”

To celebrate the American Girl Boutique and Bistro, the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau is giving away the Ultimate American Girl Weekend Package! One winner will receive:



Two-night weekend stay in a guest room for a family of four at the Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta for the nights of Friday, August 25, 2017 and Saturday, August 26, 2017 with all the American Girl® Package amenities: special check-in, a doll bed, pink linens, breakfast for four each morning, cookies and American Girl® movie night ($560 value)

“Before the Store Opens” VIP tour of American Girl® Boutique and Bistro Alpharetta on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 9:00 AM – tour given by an American Girl® staff member

One American Girl® Truly Me™ Gourmet Kitchen Set ($225 value)

One American Girl® “Girl of the Year™ 2017” Doll, Gabriela McBride™ ($115 value)

Salon treatments for the winner’s doll to include a Spa Deluxe Package, Ear Piercing and a Hair Style ($56 value)

One American Girl® outfit mailed to the winner each month for one year, September 2017– August 2018 ($408 value)

Lunch for a party of four in American Girl® Bistro at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 26, 2017 ($150 value)

$125 in American Girl® Williams-Sonoma baking and cooking accessories

Passes for four to enjoy a Williams-Sonoma cooking experience at Williams-Sonoma Alpharetta (approximately $200 value)

Total prize package valued at approximately $1,840. Those who enter must be 18 years old or older. Promotion ends June 30, 2017. For official rules and to enter visit http://www.awesomealpharetta.com.

Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau serves as the official destination marketing organization for the city of Alpharetta, promoting tourism and attracting visitors to all 23 of Alpharetta’s upscale and modern hotels. Visit awesomealpharetta.com for more information.