LMI Announces EXCEL XR Communications Model Metering Pump

The new line simplifies the process of pump selection, and like all LMI products, EXCEL XR pumps are in stock and are available immediately through our global distributor network.

LMI, a leading manufacturer of controlled-volume metering pumps, and a brand of Accudyne Industries, announced the EXCEL™ XR Communications Model, which is the third member of the EXCEL XR line of Intelligent Metering Pumps. This pump series was engineered from the ground up to meet the process control requirements of a wide range of applications, including water and waste water treatment, agricultural, chemical, oil & gas, power generation, pulp & paper, and textile industries.

Expanded features in the EXCEL XR Communications Model include Modbus RTU and Profibus DP protocols to facilitate high speed, two-way communications. This allows communication between different devices and a central SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system for control, monitoring and troubleshooting activities. It gives plant operators greater feedback and control for their chemical feed processes, and this two-way communication helps operators maximize plant performance while minimizing plant downtime.

The three different EXCEL XR pump models are designed to make pump selection easy, by enabling users to simply pick the features that address their specific needs. The EXCEL XR Manual model includes standard features. The Enhanced model provides a broader range of capabilities, and the new Communications Model adds two-way communication. All members of the EXCEL XR family feature a backlit color display with convenient navigation in five languages: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese. All pumps feature a global network of authorized industry experts, to support operators long after the initial installation.

A wide range of options and accessories are available to customize EXCEL XR metering pumps to any application, including backpressure valves, safety valves, pulsation dampeners, calibration columns, and degassing valves and systems. Multiple liquid end materials, including polypropylene, PVDF, and 316L stainless steel are available to handle a wide range of chemicals, polymers, viscous fluids, and slurries for any application requirement.

“The EXCEL XR line simplifies the process of pump selection, and like all LMI products, EXCEL XR pumps are in stock and are available immediately through our global distributor network,” said Eric Pittman, LMI Product Manager for Water and General Industry. “EXCEL XR Pumps offer a new level of intelligence and control, and they feature the reliability and accuracy that LMI is known for.”

For more information on the new EXCEL XR Communications Model Pump, visit http://www.lmipumps.com, or http://www.excelxrpumps.com, or contact your local sales representative.

About LMI:

With more than 40 years of industry excellence, LMI manufactures an extensive line of Chemical Metering Pumps, pH/ORP Controllers and related accessories for water and wastewater treatment industries. LMI’s signature yellow and black products are recognized for excellence by water treatment professionals around the world. Electronic and motor-driven pumps are available for flow proportional applications and optional liquid handling configurations to handle slurries and high viscosity chemicals. All LMI products are in stock for immediate delivery by our distributor network. LMI is a brand of Accudyne Industries, a leading global provider of precision-engineered, process-critical and technologically advanced flow control systems and industrial compressors. For more information, please visit http://www.lmipumps.com.

Contact:

Laurel Bloch

215-441-7802

laurel(dot)bloch(at)miltonroy(dot)com