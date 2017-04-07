Stratosphere Networks Included in Crain’s Best Places to Work 2017

Employee happiness is very important to us, and we do all that we can to create a supportive environment that keeps them engaged and encourages their growth and success.

Stratosphere Networks, an IT managed service provider based in Chicago, has been named as one of Crain’s Best Places to Work 2017. The company was listed as number six out of 25 Best Places to Work and number three on this year’s list of 10 Best Places to Work for Minorities in Chicago.

The annual list from Crain’s was released on April 6 and is based on surveys of company representatives and employees concerning factors like benefits, pay, promotions, vacation time, health care, career development, and management. The list honors companies that “not only offer the top benefits and compensation packages but also get rave staff reviews on everything from sponsored training to free snacks,” according to Crain’s.

This year’s list has expanded to include 25 companies, while in previous years it listed 10. In 2017, Crain’s has also decided to highlight businesses with considerable numbers of happy employees who identify as members of a minority group.

“We’re thrilled to earn recognition as one of Crain’s Best Places to Work 2017,” said Kevin Rubin, president and COO of Stratosphere Networks. “Employee happiness is very important to us, and we do all that we can to create a supportive environment that keeps them engaged and encourages their growth and success. We’ll continue to strive to be the Chicago area IT service provider everyone wants to work for.”

Stratosphere offers its employees a wide range of benefits such as flexible work arrangements: All employees have the ability to work from home with remote access technology and VPN phones. The company also pays for training and certification programs, and its $2 million network operations center encourages collaboration.

Stratosphere was also included on the annual list last year and was number four on the 2016 Best Places to Work for Women Under 35 list. The company made the list in 2015 as well and was number five on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list that year. The company is always seeking new employees who want to tackle challenging and engaging work. For more information on how to join one of the best businesses to work for in Chicago, visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com/careers/.

